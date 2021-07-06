Richie Towell: ‘I set goals every season and earning an Ireland cap is one’

Unlike 2012, when Stephen Kenny rescued his career, Richie Towell will understand why a reunion at international level might be beyond him.

The midfielder didn’t write off winning that elusive senior cap by returning home to Shamrock Rovers this week but recognised that prioritising his family could weaken his prospects.

Feeling in his prime at 29, Towell snubbed offers to remain in the UK once his contract at Salford City expired last month — preferring to join the title-winners in time for tomorrow’s Champions League first-round qualifier in Slovan Bratislava.

Given Jack Byrne is the only domestically-based player to feature competitively for Ireland in the past 35 years — and he was on his way from Rovers to Greek side APOEL when it came in Wales last November — Towell is realistic his prospects for the World Cup qualifiers.

He doesn’t possess the wanderlust of Byrne either, uninterested in completing a hat-trick of moves abroad after trekking back and forth between Celtic, Dundalk and Brighton earlier in his career.

Kenny was at Tallaght to watch Towell’s Rovers debut against their former club Dundalk, but he isn’t expecting special treatment.

“I set goals at the start of every season — and earning a cap is one — but I’ll need to do a lot to get into the Ireland squad,” he said.

“Stephen showed he’s keeping tabs on the league by including my Rovers teammates Graham Burke and Danny Mandriou in his squads.

“When I get a few games under my belt and start firing, you never know what can happen, but it’s in the distance for me. This is an important time at Rovers and these European games are massive for us.

“I’m staying here. I always had the drive to play in England and for Ireland, but now my two daughters — Meadow and Flori — give me a different drive. Getting up in the morning is for them.

“Myself and my partner Kelly have been together since I’m 14, and she’s been so supportive of my career.

“But if I told her about another UK transfer, she’d say: ‘You are moving on your own!’ That was the case even last season when there were talks over a new contract and other teams came in for me. This was the right time to come home.”

Towell was the lynchpin as Kenny overhauled Dundalk from relegation battlers to champions. The midfielder won titles in 2014 and 2015, crowning the latter success by delivering the extra-time winner in the FAI Cup final against Cork City.

As standard-bearers of the transformation went, Towell’s case was a standout.

He was without a club upon his return from Celtic in 2012, lining out in the Leinster Senior League, before Kenny offered a revival route.

“Stephen was brilliant because that was when I needed him most,” said Towell.

“I was 21 and doing nothing with my career, fluting around and going through the motions. Stephen gave me that tunnel vision, and it’s something I’ll always hold him in high regard for. He deserved to get the Ireland job.”

The lure of Brighton and Hove Albion severed their partnership and while injuries scuppered his progress, fruitful stints at Rotherham United and Salford City was some compensation.

Contrasting the standards of the English lower levels and Ireland is still a conundrum, but job satisfaction beats monetary gains in his book.

“Our budget at Salford was mental; it was bigger than the League One champions [Hull City],” he said.

“You have really big gaps in England because clubs like Salford can pay what they want. Clubs in Ireland can’t do that.

“At Salford, it was more about individuals. We never did anything outside of football, such as go for dinner.

“I know some lads that don’t get on with their teammates and that’s just the reality of it.

“It’s much more tight-knit here. That’s what Stephen Bradley has created at Rovers, and it can only improve the team.”

- Fans can purchase a live stream of Slovan v Shamrock Rovers first leg at the Tehelné Pole on Wednesday (5.30pm) for €10 through shamrockrovers.ie