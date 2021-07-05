Cork to host start of Ireland's bid for U17 European Championship qualification

Cork will host the start of Ireland’s tilt at reaching a fourth U17 European Championship finals in a row.

Former Cork City player Colin O’Brien will lead his squad into a round-robin group which will take place at Turner’s Cross and the Mardyke Arena between October 7-13. The full schedule will be announced shortly.

Among the players eligible for this season’s squad are Cork City’s Cathal Heffernan, Inter Milan-bound Kevin Zefi, and St Patrick’s Athletic rising star Adam Murphy.

Ireland are up against Poland, North Macedonia, and Andorra in the first phase, aiming for a top-two finish to progress. Four third-placed teams with the best records against the top two across the 13 pools will join them in the elite round next March.

That is the final qualifying step before the Israel-hosted finals in May 2020, a tournament O’Brien was at the helm for Ireland’s participation in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

The road to last year’s showpiece began for O’Brien in his home county but, despite first-phase wins over wins over Andorra, Montenegro, and Israel in November 2019, Uefa cancelled the remainder of the tournament due to Covid-19.

The pandemic has continued to restrict O’Brien’s interaction with the squad but he was able to assess a group of 40 players at the AUL complex last week.

O’Brien said: “We’ve used Cork as a base for us in the past and we’ve super facilities there and now is the aim for us to prepare as best we can for games against Andorra, North Macedonia, and Poland.

“It’s great to be back. In the last few weeks, we’ve seen players back playing the EA Sports National Leagues, whether that’s pre-season games or certain clubs training, and last weekend we had the League kick-off and that’s been brilliant.

“We’ve been preparing for the home-based assessment this week and next. We have 40 players coming in at U17 level and we’re hoping to find some players to go and play for Ireland at the qualifiers later this year.

“We go into a camp at the end of July and we have a friendly double-header at the end of August, start of September, and the whole preparation is aimed at having a squad of 20 players ready to represent Ireland in the first phase of qualifiers in Cork.”

Last month, O’Brien was appointed as Ireland U18 head coach, a role he will combine with his existing U17s post during this campaign.

From next year, the U18s will be a competitive level, joining U17s, U19s, and U21s in qualifiers. O’Brien added: “They’re going to be in European competition in a Uefa Nations League format.

“They’ll play competitive games which is important as some players do step-up and play U19s but some don’t.

“It’s still a stepping-stone, whether it’s competitive or not, but that’s going to be a new change for them. This time next year we’ll be preparing for those games and hopefully, that will be good for player development.”