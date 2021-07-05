Sligo Rovers suffer two Covid-related withdrawals ahead of Europa Conference League opener

Rovers have confirmed a first Covid case within the squad since the pandemic began 15 months ago
Sligo Rovers suffer two Covid-related withdrawals ahead of Europa Conference League opener

File photo of The Showgrounds, home of Sligo Rovers. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Mon, 05 Jul, 2021 - 14:04
John Fallon

Sligo Rovers have been hit with two Covid-19 withdrawals for Thursday’s trip to FH Hafnarfjordur in the Europa Conference League.

Liam Buckley had already confirmed John Mahon sat out Saturday’s win at Longford Town as a potential close contact but the Bit O’Red boss today confirmed a first case within his squad since the pandemic began 15 months ago.

Both players will understandably not be part of the squad that departs for Iceland tomorrow. The return leg of the first-round clash takes place at the Showgrounds on Thursday week before a restricted crowd of 400.

“These things happen,” admitted Buckley, whose side are level on points with champions Shamrock Rovers at the top of the Premier Division.

“There was a close contact of a confirmed case which was a family member. Then, one other player would have picked it up elsewhere, away from the training ground and club.

“It’s our first case here since Covid started, which is disappointing bearing in mind it’s European week but look it, it is what it is, so we’ll push on.

“We were tested last Monday and tested again this morning. We’ll get the results back and we’ll presume it’s just those two.”

In a statement, the club said: “Two separate instances have occurred this weekend.

“One player has tested positive for Covid-19. The case has been traced to outside of the football club. The player has no contacts within the football club.

“A second player continues to test negative for Covid-19. However, he has been deemed a close contact of a case outside of the football club and will self-isolate this week as per protocols.

“Both players have complied fully with Covid-19 guidelines throughout.

“All other players are negative and are not impacted. The squad were tested again this morning which is part of standard protocols. Results will arrive before departure for Iceland.

“The squad will also undergo testing in Iceland before returning to Ireland as per protocols.”

More in this section

Ukraine v England - UEFA Euro 2020 - Quarter Final - Stadio Olimpico Spurs: 'Keeping Kane is not a goal, it's a priority'
Leicester City v Crystal Palace - Premier League - King Power Stadium What are Patrick Vieira’s priorities as he starts work at Crystal Palace?
Ukraine v England - UEFA Euro 2020 - Quarter Final - Stadio Olimpico Healing division and bringing a country together - Gareth Southgate hopes England back on football’s map
#league of ireland#covid-19
Republic of Ireland Women Press Conference

Shelbourne boost title challenge with move for Ireland defender Keeva Keenan

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up