Sligo Rovers suffer two Covid-related withdrawals ahead of Europa Conference League opener

Sligo Rovers have been hit with two Covid-19 withdrawals for Thursday’s trip to FH Hafnarfjordur in the Europa Conference League.

Liam Buckley had already confirmed John Mahon sat out Saturday’s win at Longford Town as a potential close contact but the Bit O’Red boss today confirmed a first case within his squad since the pandemic began 15 months ago.

Both players will understandably not be part of the squad that departs for Iceland tomorrow. The return leg of the first-round clash takes place at the Showgrounds on Thursday week before a restricted crowd of 400.

“These things happen,” admitted Buckley, whose side are level on points with champions Shamrock Rovers at the top of the Premier Division.

“There was a close contact of a confirmed case which was a family member. Then, one other player would have picked it up elsewhere, away from the training ground and club.

“It’s our first case here since Covid started, which is disappointing bearing in mind it’s European week but look it, it is what it is, so we’ll push on.

“We were tested last Monday and tested again this morning. We’ll get the results back and we’ll presume it’s just those two.”

In a statement, the club said: “Two separate instances have occurred this weekend.

“One player has tested positive for Covid-19. The case has been traced to outside of the football club. The player has no contacts within the football club.

“A second player continues to test negative for Covid-19. However, he has been deemed a close contact of a case outside of the football club and will self-isolate this week as per protocols.

“Both players have complied fully with Covid-19 guidelines throughout.

“All other players are negative and are not impacted. The squad were tested again this morning which is part of standard protocols. Results will arrive before departure for Iceland.

“The squad will also undergo testing in Iceland before returning to Ireland as per protocols.”