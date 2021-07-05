Shelbourne boost title challenge with move for Ireland defender Keeva Keenan

The full-back joins Noel King’s side after completing five seasons in Scotland
23 November 2020; Keeva Keenan during a Republic of Ireland Women virtual press conference at the Castleknock Hotel in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Mon, 05 Jul, 2021 - 11:45
John Fallon

Women’s national league leaders Shelbourne have bolstered their bid for a first title in five years by recruiting Ireland defender Keeva Keenan.

Following a promising underage career for Ireland, in which she scored in the victory over England at the U19 European Championship finals in 2014, it took until the arrival of current boss Vera Pauw in 2019 for her senior bow to arrive.

The 23-year-old has played three times for the Dutchwoman, the first two European Championship qualifiers against Ukraine and Greece and, most recently, in the friendly defeat to Denmark in April.

Ireland’s quest to reach the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand begins with an away assignment against bottom seeds Georgia on September 17 before they meet top seeds Sweden and Finland in October.

“It’s great to have Keeva come back to Shelbourne where she is comfortable with everyone,” said King about Keenan, who hails originally from Ballymun, just a few miles away from Shels’ home base of Tolka Park.

“Her ability to play in different positions and her international experience will strengthen the club’s challenge for success as we approach the halfway stage of the season.” Saturday’s 4-3 win over back-to-back champions Peamount United sent Shels three points clear at the top of the table.

In a feisty encounter, former Ireland women’s senior manager King was sent off by referee Mark Patchell and could face a touchline ban.

