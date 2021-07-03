Thoughtful Southgate managed the climbdown from Wembley hysteria wonderfully

If anyone was in any doubt that England are serious contenders to win Euro 2020 then this was the performance that underlines they have the manager, the squad and the temperament to do it.

Playing in Rome in front of ex-pats was a huge contrast to the scenes at Wembley last week when Germany were vanquished, but a comprehensive, stress-free 4-0 victory over Ukraine matters just as much — and could deliver even more for the future of English football.

Yes, it was ‘only’ against Ukraine, a team they were expected to beat and who had never played in a quarter-final at a major tournament before. But let’s credit England with coping with that challenge, and with doing it in style.

Manager Gareth Southgate, who will surely be in demand from Premier League clubs in future, has grown yet again in this tournament and his steady, thoughtful and tactical approach, both on and off the field, is a winning combination.

He has now taken his side to the semi-finals of a major tournament for the second time in a row, and with Denmark up next at Wembley on Wednesday there is an opportunity to play in their first tournament final, other than the Nations League, since lifting the World Cup at Wembley in 1966.

That victory might as well have been in 1066 given the way that football and its hierarchy has changed over that period, and England’s journey has been one of brief highs and very painful lows, often experienced back-to-back in the same tournament.

But there is something different about this young group, unfettered by the nightmares of the past and the national mourning that went with them. All they know so far is a defeat to Croatia in the last four in Russia, when they were narrowly second best and still came home as heroes – and now this steady and increasingly impressive run to the semi-finals again in Euro 2020.

This, then, is England’s best chance of breaking their duck and even though the pressure and expectation will balloon on Wednesday to almost unbearable levels, who’s to say that they cannot cope?

They managed to do so in Rome with what was an organised, concentrated and ruthless performance, with enough quality dripped in to suggest they are good enough to compete against anyone in this tournament. Including Italy or Spain.

Two goals for Harry Kane, who had been so lambasted in the group stages for looking out of sorts, two assists for Luke Shaw, goals from fit-again Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson, and another stunning display from Raheem Sterling, who is rapidly becoming England’s new talisman, were the highlights, along with a strong cameo from Jadon Sancho in his first match of the tournament.

Every story that England wanted to write in this match was written. Their captain back on form and scoring goals, no goals conceded, and, finally, a flurry of goals from a team which had been criticised for playing it too safe.

There was even one for Liverpool’s Henderson, his first in an England shirt and one which meant all the more after his long recovery from injury, in what was a complete performance.

This is also the fifth clean sheet in a row for a compact England side, comfortably the best record in the tournament, and that augurs well for the Denmark game on Wednesday – and for the final should they make it that far.

England, remember, came into this game on the kind of football high which doesn’t come around too often. The victory over Germany set off scenes inside the ground, and around the country, which put tingles on the skin of even those who normally look out for England results primarily in the hope they have lost.

There was something about the guttural roar from the crowd, the sight of men in their 60s totally losing it, of adults crying with joy and children thrown in the air, which connected with just about anyone who watched it.

It wasn’t just a football match, it was 55 years of frustration and disappointment multiplied by 18 months of pandemic misery and underlying stress. It was a release that was so human that everyone felt it and thought what it might be like to experience it one day themselves.

The only problem with that kind of high, of course, is how to manage the climb down and how to deal with the fear that you may never experience it again. But England, led by Southgate, managed it wonderfully well.

They changed tactics, setting up with a back four, brought back Mason Mount and turned to Sancho with Bukayo Saka injured – and every single decision proved inspired.

It is a result which wipes out memories of a miserable defeat against Iceland in the last 16 in Euro 2016, when they were also expected to win.

To their credit, this England team showed absolutely no sign of making the same mistake. It is a different team, with a different manager, a different attitude – and a different future.