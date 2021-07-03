Ukraine v England players ratings: Shaw assists again as Kane returns to his best

UKRAINE

Bushchan: Recovered from conceding Kane's early strike to make a good save from Rice and generally marshalled his defence well until he succumbed to a second half onslaught. 6

Karavaev: Wanted to get forward but had to spend too much time for his liking trying to repel England's attacks down the Ukraine right. And he did not do it particularly well. 5

Zabarnyi: Struggled to cope with Sterling's pace and trickery, but stuck to his task and can be satisfied he was not embarrassed at this level. 6

Kryvtsov: Gave away too many needless free kicks, falling for Sterling's tricks in particular. Unfortunate not to last longer than 35 minutes due to injury. 5

Matviyenko: Went missing for Harry Maguire's towering header as Ukraine waved goodbye to their Euros hopes. 5

Mykolenko: Ukraine's left wing-back fared a bit better than his team-mate on the right, but that is not saying much for the Dynamo Kyiv man. 6

Sydorchuk: Never really got to grasp with England's midfield and gave away possession far too often. Unsurprisingly taken off. 5

Zinchenko: A class act in a relatively workmanlike side 7

Shaparenko: Featured in his side's rally at the end of the first half and benefitted from seeing more of the ball after Shevchenko changed his formation with his first half substitution. 6

Yarmolenko: Looked like he felt he had to beat England on his own at times. The West Ham man is a good player but he is not THAT good. 6

Yaremchuk: Possibly the most dangerous player on his side with his tenacious running and determination to chase any lost cause. 6

Subs: Tsygankov (for Kryvstov 36 mins) Makarenko (replaced Sydorchuk 64 mins)

England

Pickford: Again looked so comfortable and able at this level – despite one late error which he got away with. Commanded his area well and always vocal to keep the defenders in front of him on their toes. 6

Walker: First England player to look a touch complacent after they took the lead and conceded a first goalscoring opportunity to Ukraine. Recovered well and had a decent game. 6

Stones: Always confident on the ball and it helped he did not have too much defending to do. Gone from being doubted to a member of one of the tournament's meanest ever defences. 6

Maguire: To think there were also questions raised over his return to the England side. Commanding at the back and, one of the reasons he is crucial to this team, devastating in the air at set pieces. 7

Shaw: Looked at home in his more familiar left back role in a four-man defence and coped well with the occasion. Even better going forward and great delivery for Maguire and Kane's second half headers. 8

Rice: has become a defensive pillar of the England midfield in this tournament but showed he can be just as lethal going forward when he cracked a 25 yard shot at goal which was well saved. 6

Phillips: Justified his selection and despite not having much to do showed how important he is to the team by being withdrawn with 25 minutes to go to avoid injury or being booked. 6

Sancho: Settled straight into the side in his first start of Euro 2020 and his pace and dribbling skills had the Ukraine defence regularly on the back foot. 7

Mount: Slotted straight back into the midfield after his enforced unlucky absence due to the Covid regulations. Will almost certainly start against Denmark in the semi-final. 6

Sterling: Once again proved why Gareth Southgate makes him one of the first men on his team sheet with a brilliant pass for England's early goal. 7

Kane: Back to his best. Took his chances superbly and was so close to scoring a hat-trick and the goal of the tournament. 8

Subs: Henderson (replaced Rice 57 mins) Trippier (replaced Shaw 65) Bellingham (replaced Phillips 65) Rashford (replaced Sterling 65) Calvert-Lewin (replaced Kane 73)

Referee: Dr. Felix Brych: solid no nonsense officiating – 6.