Saoirse Noonan scores twice as Shels pip Peamount in thrilling top of table derby 

Women's National League: Shelbourne 4 Peamount United 3

Shelbourne struck a blow in their quest for a first Women’s National League title in five years as they edged out champions Peamount United in a pulsating clash at Tolka Park.

Noelle Murray scored the winner deep in injury-time after the champions looked to have salvaged a point moments earlier.

Striker Saoirse Noonan scored twice for Shels, while Emily Whelan was also on target, as Noel King’s side moved three points clear in the title race, albeit with a game more played.

Shels led as early as the fifth minute as Noonan headed home her first and, following Peas goals from Eleanor Ryan-Doyle, Aine O’Gorman and Tiegan Ruddy, Murray popped up late to pinch it.

Noonan, an eye-catching winter signing from Cork City, started in her preferred central striker position having spent much of the season on the wing and the move paid instant dividends.

Rachel Graham chipped in a cross from deep on the left wing and the former Cork GAA star rose above Claire Walsh to send a header looping over Peas keeper Niamh Reid-Burke.

Noonan had her second five minutes later as a through ball from Ireland team-mate Jess Ziu put her one-on-one with Reid-Burke and she finished calmly past the keeper.

Megan Smyth-Lynch was denied a reply twice in quick succession, before Ziu was denied by Reid-Burke as she tried to dink the ball over the keeper as the chances came thick and fast.

Peamount pulled a goal back nine minutes before half time as Sadhbh Doyle was tripped in the box, and Ryan Doyle tucked her penalty into the bottom corner of Amanda Budden’s net.

Ryan Doyle, the league’s top scorer, had seen her spectacular volley crash back off the bar moments earlier, and she continued her fine form in front of goal with a cool finish.

The open, end-to-end action continued after the break, and Shels regained their two-goal lead on the hour as Whelan cut in from the right and rifled a shot past Reid-Burke from 18 yards.

Peamount weren’t bowed and they pulled one back 18 minutes from time as O’Gorman beat Budden to the ball in the box and stabbed home.

Claire Walsh headed just over for Peas moments later, while both Ziu and Noonan went close for Shels, and Whelan was denied a penalty when she seemed to be bundled over by Ruddy.

The equaliser arrived in the second minute of injury time as Ruddy’s diagonal free-kick ran all the way through to the net, despite the efforts of Shels defenders on the line.

An incensed King was shown a second yellow card and sent to the stand, but his anger turned to elation moments later as Murray strode through and volleyed emphatically home.

Elsewhere, Becky Cassin's first-half goal gave Cork City a much-needed win over Bohemians at Turner's Cross.

SHELBOURNE: Amanda Budden; Jess Gargan, Pearl Slattery, Jessie Stapleton, Rachel Graham; Jamie Finn, Ciara Grant, Noelle Murray; Jess Ziu, Emily Whelan, Saoirse Noonan.

PEAMOUNT UNITED: Niamh Reid-Burke; Lauryn O’Callaghan, Claire Walsh, Della Doherty (Tiegan Ruddy 78), Deirbhaile Beirne (Alannah McEvoy 58); Karen Duggan, Lucy McCartan, Sadhbh Doyle; Eleanor Ryan Doyle, Megan Smyth-Lynch (Becky Watkins 58), Aine O’Gorman.