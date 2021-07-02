Drogheda United reel in strugglers Finn Harps

Harps have now only taken two points in their last six outings
Drogheda's Darragh Markey scores their second goal despite the tackle. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan

Fri, 02 Jul, 2021 - 22:26
Chris Ashmore

Drogheda United 3 Finn Harps 1

Drogheda United came from behind to bag the points in a well-deserved win over a struggling Finn Harps side that have now only taken two points in their last six outings.

The Donegal side took the lead in the eighth minute after a fine move that saw Tunde Owolabi and Adam Foley involved before Barry McNamee found American Will Seymore who drove it home for his first goal for the club.

There was some controversy in the build-up to Drogheda’s 20th-minute equaliser. After an injury to Barry McNamee, Gary Deegan seemingly was going to play the ball back to Harps goalkeeper Mark Anthony McGinley, but the ’keeper had to tip the ball over the bar. From the resulting corner, Mark Doyle was on hand to head home.

Drogheda took the lead on 41 minutes with Deegan finding Darragh Markey whose left-footed shot squirmed past the diving McGinley.

Harps had a great chance to go level just before the break through Kosovar Sadiki, but Drogheda sealed the win with a deflected free from Daniel O’Reilly in the 79th minute.

DROGHEDA UTD: Odumosu; Brown, O’Reilly, Massey, Kane; Phillips, Markey, Deegan, Heeney; Doyle (Corcoran, 68 mins), Lyons (Hughes, 85).

FINN HARPS: McGinley; Boyle, Sadiki, Dunleavy; O’Sullivan (Connolly, 72), Seymore (T. McNamee, 87), Rainey, B. McNamee, Barry (S. Doherty, 56 mins); Owolabi (Boyd, 72), Foley (Rodden, 87).

Referee: A. Reale (Kildare).

