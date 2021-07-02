Bohemians see off nine-man St Pat’s

The game turned towards Bohs on 73 minutes
Bohs’ Georgie Kelly celebrates scoring the first goal of the game. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Paul Buttner

Bohemians 3 St Patrick’s Athletic 2

Goals from Georgie Kelly and Liam Burt, either side of a stunning free kick from Tyreke Wilson, got Bohemians back on track after last week’s humbling in Sligo, as St Pat’s finished with nine men at Dalymount Park.

Bohemians took the lead on 44 minutes. A slip by Billy King on the right allowed Gypsies’ right-back Andy Lyons to gain possession and cross. Ross Tierney’s header was only half cleared with Kelly gleefully rifling home his 12th goal of the season.

St Pat’s responded well on the resumption, equalising on 53 minutes. Robbie Benson cleverly slipped Darragh Burns in down the inside-right channel. And though the 18-year-old’s shot came back off a post, the ball struck the retreating Lyons to end up in the net for an own goal.

Bohemians regained the initiative with a foul by Lee Desmond on Tierney swinging the game in their favour on 73 minutes. Defender Desmond received a second booking and was duly sent off. Wilson added further punishment with a sublime free kick to the top corner.

Winger Burt added the gloss, running from inside his own half to crack a shot to the corner of Vitezslav Jaros’ net on 81 minutes.

St Pat’s then had skipper Ian Bermingham dismissed for a second yellow card offence on 85 minutes before substitute Jay McClelland got their second goal in the first minute of added time.

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Lyons, Feely, C. Kelly, Wilson; Buckley, Devoy (Ward, 87); Coote (Finnerty, 90+3), Tierney, Burt (Mullins, 87); G. Kelly (Hery, 90).

ST PATRICK’S ATH: Jaros; Bone (McCormack, 78), Desmond, Barrett, Bermingham; Burns, Lennon, Forrester, King (McClelland, 68); Benson: Smith.

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Clare).

