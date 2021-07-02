Derry City record first home win of the season against Waterford

DERRY CITY 2 WATERFORD 0

WATERFORD'S recent positive run was brought to an end at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, Derry City finally recording their first home win of the season.

And it was a deserved victory for Ruaidhri Higgin's side, the Candystripes having failed to record victory on home soil since October last year, when defeating Shelbourne.

Waterford boss Marc Bircham can have few complaints in relation to this defeat, his side clearly struggling in the final third of the park.

However, the performance will certainly have pleased the Brandywell boss, his side passing Waterford off the park in what was a thoroughly professional performance.

After what proved a competitive opening half, the home side deservedly broke the deadlock three minutes before the break.

For debutant, Evan McLaughlin, it was a dream opening to his senior career at his hometown club. The ball was worked into the penalty area from the left flank and when McLaughlin gained possession, he refused to give up, eventually getting a toe to the ball to poke it home from 10 yards in a packed penalty area.

Waterford also introduced Max Hutchinson to League of Ireland football, however, the son of former Liverpool and Ireland international, Don, will have been disappointed; having been substituted in the 66th minute.

Derry continued to dominate the play after the break and they doubled their lead in the 53rd minute with a superb team goal.

Producing quality passing movements on the flanks, Joe Thomson was played into space and having carried the ball forward with his right foot, the Scot curled the ball high into the top corner with his left peg.

Waterford were denied twice in the 72nd and 74th minutes when Derry keeper Nathan Gartside did well to parry efforts from substitute Cian Kavanagh and Jack Stafford, the visitors' first clear-cut chances of the match.

Derry substitute and another debutant, Jamie McGonigle, was denied getting on the scoresheet in the 77th minute, Waterford keeper Brian Murphy doing well to parry the powerful shot.

Derry, however, could have lost the services of captain Eoin Toal five minutes from the end when he impeded Kavanagh in what appeared to be a last man offence but referee Paul McLaughlin opted to produce a yellow card, much to the delight of the home attendance of 400.

Derry City: Gartside; Toal, McJannet, Coll; Boyce, McLaughlin (Cole, 73), Harkin, Thomson (Malone, 85), Lafferty; Junior (McGonigle, 64); Akintunde (Fitzgerald, 73).

Waterford: Murphy; Power (Collins, 80), Ferguson, Evans, Stafford; O'Keefe, Hutchinson (Kavanagh, 66); Tshipamba (Sobowale, h/t) , Griffin, Martin; Mutswunguma.

Referee: P. McLaughlin (Donegal).