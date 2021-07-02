Peamount draw Serbian champs, Louise Quinn's Fiorentina 'adventure' ends

Peamount United will take on Serbian champions ZFK Spartak Subotica in their Round 1 Qualifier in the 2021/22 UEFA Women's Champions League.

The Serbians reached the Round of 32 in last season's competition.

The winners of that tie, to be played on August 18th, will play either FC Twente or Tbilisi Nike in the Champions Path of the restructured competition format on August 21st.

Peamount United manager James O'Callaghan said: "We're really excited to be going into the UEFA Women's Champions League for a second year in a row. It's a tough draw with a team that has dominated their League for the last 10 years.

"It's going to be a big challenge for us. Last year, we felt that we held our own [against Glasgow City] and can take great confidence from that. We feel that we have unfinished business in this competition.

"We really want to do it for ourselves and for the League, to show how good Peamount are and how good the football is in Ireland. We want to put on a performance so that people give us more respect, but we know that it is going to be a big challenge."

Meanwhile, Ireland international Louise Quinn is to leave Fiorentina after one year at the Italian club.

The Wicklow woman joined Fiorentina last year from Arsenal, and played 20 times for the club this season, scoring three goals from her position at the heart of the defence.

That included progress to the last 16 of the Champions League where Fiorentina went down 8-0 on aggregate to Manchester City.

"My time at Fiorentina has come to an end," she tweeted today. "Thanks to the club for the opportunity but my experience wouldn't have been what is was without my teammates and friends that were made, and to live in Firenze, the most beautiful city I've set me eyes on!

"To the fans... I'm sorry we never got to meet properly but when you guys arrived at the stadiums to just say hello, it showed me how much you loved this team so Grazie Grazie mille!

"Who knows what's next but sure it's all part of the adventure!"

Elsewhere, England international Nikita Parris has joined Quinn's old club Arsenal from French side Olympique Lyonnais for a fee of €80,000 plus add-ons of €20,000.

The 27-year-old former Man City star returns to the Women’s Super League after two seasons in France.