Cobh Ramblers agree 99-year lease for St Colman's Park

The FAI and Cobh Ramblers have agreed a new 99-year lease for St Colman's Park
Cobh Ramblers agree 99-year lease for St Colman's Park

3 April 2021; A general view of St Colman's Park before the SSE Airtricity League First Division match between Cobh Ramblers and UCD at St Colman's Park in Cobh, Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Fri, 02 Jul, 2021 - 11:00

The FAI and Cobh Ramblers have agreed a new 99-year lease for St Colman's Park. 

The deal follows lengthy negotiations between the club and the association.

FAI Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Hill said: “This new lease is the end product of very productive and cordial negotiations between the Association and the football club. We have been impressed by the drive of the new Board at the club and their vision for the future of football in Cobh.

“As an Association we share that determination to improve League of Ireland football for our best players – male and female, adults and underage – and we are delighted that Cobh Ramblers buy into that vision. This new 99-year agreement will allow the club to build on their aspirations to establish a football club for the future and we look forward to working with everyone at Cobh Ramblers for many years to come.” 

Ramblers chairman Bill O’Leary added:

“As a new Board at Cobh Ramblers, agreeing a lease for St Colman’s Park was a main priority. We believe this new lease is fair and equitable and it offers the club long term clarity on rent, puts us in a much stronger position legally and makes us more attractive for investment. This deal also allows us to retain the aspiration of taking ownership of the ground in the future, and under the right set of circumstances, should we so choose. I would like to thank the FAI for their willingness to agree a deal and their belief in our vision for Cobh Ramblers.”  

 

More in this section

Hungary v Republic Of Ireland - International Friendly - Szusza Ferenc Stadium Stephen Kenny won't change approach with Ireland
Denmark Croatia Spain Euro 2020 Soccer Spain braced for battle with Swiss, says Luis Enrique 
Roberto Martinez sweats on big guns for Italy showdown Roberto Martinez sweats on big guns for Italy showdown
England Training - St George's Park - Thursday June 24th

Jack Grealish: The ‘normal kid’ who became England’s Euro 2020 poster boy

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up