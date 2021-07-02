Cobh Ramblers agree 99-year lease for St Colman's Park

The FAI and Cobh Ramblers have agreed a new 99-year lease for St Colman's Park.

The deal follows lengthy negotiations between the club and the association.

FAI Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Hill said: “This new lease is the end product of very productive and cordial negotiations between the Association and the football club. We have been impressed by the drive of the new Board at the club and their vision for the future of football in Cobh.

“As an Association we share that determination to improve League of Ireland football for our best players – male and female, adults and underage – and we are delighted that Cobh Ramblers buy into that vision. This new 99-year agreement will allow the club to build on their aspirations to establish a football club for the future and we look forward to working with everyone at Cobh Ramblers for many years to come.”

Ramblers chairman Bill O’Leary added:

“As a new Board at Cobh Ramblers, agreeing a lease for St Colman’s Park was a main priority. We believe this new lease is fair and equitable and it offers the club long term clarity on rent, puts us in a much stronger position legally and makes us more attractive for investment. This deal also allows us to retain the aspiration of taking ownership of the ground in the future, and under the right set of circumstances, should we so choose. I would like to thank the FAI for their willingness to agree a deal and their belief in our vision for Cobh Ramblers.”