Stephen Kenny won't change approach with Ireland

John Fallon

Stephen Kenny says he is determined to stick with his possession-based approach as Ireland manager, contending that to do otherwise would show a “complete lack of faith” in his players.

Under his 13-match reign, Ireland have just one win – against an Andorran side sunk 158 in Fifa’s rankings – while senior staff Damien Duff and Alan Kenny both quit in January.

It will take a spectacular revival in the autumn for the World Cup qualification to be rescued, starting with an away assignment against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal on September 1.

Despite shipping flak from numerous ex-internationals, including Paul Grath who felt he should be sacked, Kenny is sticking to his guns. His stated policy of overhauling the squad with young players and developing play through the thirds from defence will remain intact.

“Some think I've introduced too many young players too soon but it's the right thing to do," he said in an extended interview with Newstalk's Off the Ball show.

"I defy anyone who argues otherwise. We'll be very good now over the next couple of years.

“I won’t accept that we can’t play from the back or can’t pass the ball. That’s completely lacking faith in the talent that we have, I don’t accept it and it will be proved otherwise.

“I want this to be a team that the Irish public are really proud of and can identify with.

“We're building a very exciting team with Ireland.”

Once again, Kenny used the campaign of his predecessor Mick McCarthy as a contrast to justify his stance.

During McCarthy's reign, Ireland lost one of their four away qualifiers, including trips to Denmark and Switzerland who have reached the European Championship quarter-finals.

So far, under Kenny, Ireland have been beaten on the road by Slovakia, Finland, Wales, England and Serbia – winning just the Andorra fixture.

He added: “In my opinion, to be clear on this, our two away performances in Slovakia and Serbia were of a much higher technical standard than the previous campaign’s away qualifiers in Georgia, Gibraltar, and Switzerland.

“It was a much different way of playing, a much more progressive way of playing. They were excellent performances.”

Kenny also confirmed that his contract doesn’t expire until July 2022. Ireland’s current campaign ends in November unless they snatch a play-off next March.

Ex-FAI chief executive John Delaney handed Kenny the contract in November 2018 on the basis of the 2022 World Cup taking place next July. That was before the finals in Qatar were pushed out until the winter due to the stifling heat in the middle east at that time of year.