Rea Walshe set for FAI exit 

Rea Walshe is leaving her position as the FAI’s Chief Operations Officer (COO) in December.

Ms Walshe has worked for the association since June 2014, initially as head of legal and licensing but was elevated to interim chief executive when John Delaney was placed on gardening leave in April 2019.

She has also acted as company secretary, succeeding former deputy chief executive Sarah O’Shea until Gerry Egan assumed the role last year.

Gary Owens, who acted as interim CEO throughout 2020, was forced to defend the FAI’s decision to reappoint Walshe as Chief Operations Officer.

It emerged that the qualified solicitor had provided personal legal services to John Delaney and then FAI honorary secretary Michael Cody. An investigation into FAI affairs during the Delaney era discovered she was paid a sum of €2,500 for the Delaney consultancy, a practice contravening corporate governance best practice and Law Society rules for in-house solicitors.

“Rea was naïve, and she would accept she was naïve, in relation to the support she gave John (Delaney) in the past,” said Owens about reappointing Walshe.

“In all the reports, the only one thing that came out about Rea was the fact she had taken the money for the advice she had given John personally. That was the only thing.

“There was no question mark in all the reports in relation to her competency or her role. Or anything that she was aware of. I read all the reports and I think the damage for her is very unfair to be honest.”

Jonathan Hill, Delaney’s permanent successor since last November, made a short statement about Walshe’s departure.

He said: “I want to take this opportunity to thank Rea for her dedication to Irish football over the last seven years and to wish her well when she establishes her consultancy in 2022.

“Throughout her time with the association and across her various roles, including a spell as Interim CEO, Rea’s contribution has been significant.

“I would like to wish Rea and her family well and join our Board and my colleagues in wishing her the best of luck in her next career step.”