Brian Barry-Murphy linked with management return at Manchester City

Brian Barry-Murphy could be back in management soon as Manchester City are interested in recruiting the Cork native to take charge of their U23 development squad.

Rochdale confirmed on Wednesday that they had “reluctantly agreed, after careful consideration, to release Brian Barry-Murphy from his contract at his personal request, having been approached by the manager’s representative”.

They had granted the 42-year-old a contract extension earlier this year despite the team enduring a difficult season that eventually saw them relegated to League Two.

His shock decision to quit comes as Premier League champions City seek to fill a high-profile coaching vacancy. Enzo Maresca left the U23 post after a year in May to assume the first-team role at Serie B side Parma.

It is understood Barry-Murphy is highly regarded by City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain, especially for his record of nurturing young talent.

The club were delighted with the progress made by two players, Irish goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu and defender Yeboah Amankwah, during their loan spells at Spotland last season.

Barry-Murphy, son of Cork GAA legend Jimmy, would be overseeing a galaxy of young gems were the deal to be finalised.

Maresca led the side, effectively City’s reserves, to the Premier League 2 title last season, equipped with the likes of Tommy Doyle, Cole Palmer and Liam Delap, the 18-year-old Irish eligible striker who played in the Premier League, League Cup and FA Cup for Pep Guardiola’s first-team last season.

Rising Irish talent Joe Hodge will also be at his disposal once the midfielder recovers from a back injury that cut short his loan stint to Derry City.