Copa America: Messi scores twice as Argentina overrun Bolivia 4-1

Quarter-finalists decided, last eight kick off with Brazil v Chile in Rio de Janeiro on Friday
MAGICIAN: Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his side's second goal from the penalty spot during Monday's Copa America game against Bolivia in Cuiaba, Brazil.

Tue, 29 Jun, 2021 - 10:50
Keith Higginbottom

Lionel Messi passed Javier Mascherano as Argentina’s most capped international and scored twice as they beat Bolivia 4-1 to set up a Copa América quarter-final against Ecuador.

Messi was in fine form on his 148th appearance for Argentina and it was his sublime pass that set up Alejandro Gómez to volley home the opening goal after five minutes. Messi doubled their lead from the penalty spot just after the half-hour mark and then made it 3-0 shortly before half-time when he ran on to a through ball from Sergio Agüero and lobbed Carlos Lampe.

Bolivia, who had lost their previous 11 Copa América matches, made life more difficult for themselves by repeatedly giving up possession in their own half.

However, they improved after the break and surprised Argentina on the hour when Erwin Saavedra swept home a cross from the right to make it 3-1.

Hiwever hopes of a comeback were extinguished within five minutes as substitute Lautaro Martínez restored Argentina’s three-goal advantage within seconds of replacing Agüero.

Messi’s goals were his 74th and 75th for the national side and it could have been more but for another excellent performance by Lampe in the Bolivian goal.

The win extended Argentina’s unbeaten streak to 17 games, a run that goes back to the last Copa América when they lost to Brazil in the semi-finals.

“We’re in good form going into the quarter-finals,” said Giovani Lo Celso, who came on in the second half. “The team knows how it is playing and what it wants to do. We’re getting better and now comes the most beautiful part.” 

The result means Argentina will face Ecuador in the last eight on Saturday while Uruguay, who beat Paraguay 1-0, will play Colombia the same day. Host nation Brazil will take on Chile in Rio de Janeiro on Friday, while Paraguay play Peru the same day.

(Reuters)

