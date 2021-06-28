Cork striker Aaron Drinan swaps Ipswich Town for Leyton Orient

Drinan represented Carrigaline United, Cobh Ramblers, and Cork City at youth level before featuring in the League of Ireland with Waterford FC
Cork striker Aaron Drinan swaps Ipswich Town for Leyton Orient

Aaron Drinan celebrates scoring for Waterford FC in 2019. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Mon, 28 Jun, 2021 - 19:02
PA

New signing Aaron Drinan “has a little bit of everything”, according to Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett.

The 23-year-old has joined the O’s from Ipswich on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Drinan, who made six first-team starts for Town, told the Sky Bet League Two club’s website: “I’m absolutely buzzing.

“The first meeting I had with the manager (Jackett); he sold the club to me, the plans he had for me and the plans for the club.” 

Jackett said: “He strengthens our frontline, and he has a little bit of everything. He’s 6ft 1in, he’s quite quick and will attack the first ball, as well as get down the sides of defenders.

“I have seen a lot of potential in him, and I’m really pleased he has dropped down a level to join Leyton Orient.”

Drinan represented Carrigaline United, Cobh Ramblers, and Cork City at youth level before featuring in the League of Ireland with Waterford FC.

More in this section

Brighton and Hove Albion v Newcastle United - Premier League - AMEX Stadium Police investigating 'threatening banner' near Rafael Benitez's home amid potential Everton appointment
‘Stars did not deliver’: Dutch press weigh in on shock exit ‘Stars did not deliver’: Dutch press weigh in on shock exit
Soccer - UEFA Euro 2012 - Quarter Final - England v Italy - Olympic Stadium Anxiety affects but practice makes perfect – the psychology of penalty shootouts
#league of irelandcork city fc
Fulham v Newcastle United - Premier League - Craven Cottage

Scott Parker leaves Fulham by mutual consent

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up