Cork striker Aaron Drinan swaps Ipswich Town for Leyton Orient

New signing Aaron Drinan “has a little bit of everything”, according to Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett.

The 23-year-old has joined the O’s from Ipswich on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Drinan, who made six first-team starts for Town, told the Sky Bet League Two club’s website: “I’m absolutely buzzing.

“The first meeting I had with the manager (Jackett); he sold the club to me, the plans he had for me and the plans for the club.”

Jackett said: “He strengthens our frontline, and he has a little bit of everything. He’s 6ft 1in, he’s quite quick and will attack the first ball, as well as get down the sides of defenders.

“I have seen a lot of potential in him, and I’m really pleased he has dropped down a level to join Leyton Orient.”

Drinan represented Carrigaline United, Cobh Ramblers, and Cork City at youth level before featuring in the League of Ireland with Waterford FC.