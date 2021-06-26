Kenny steals the show as Sligo go joint top

Airtricity League Premier Division: Sligo Rovers 4 Bohemians 0.

SLIGO Rovers moved level on points with the Premier Division's top two, St Pat's and Shamrock Rovers, following this demolition of Bohemians at The Showgrounds.

Teenager Johnny Kenny stole the show with a polished brace for the home side, with Ryan De Vries netting his first of the season.

Bohemians came to Sligo on a five-game unbeaten run, with four wins in this sequence, while the hosts were looking for their first victory since May 28, having lost two of their last three games.

Sligo, who were without injured centre-back Garry Buckley for the fourth successive game, had to try to curb Bohs' 11-goal hitman Georgie Kelly, on a rich vein of form of late.

It was Sligo who were brighter in the opening exhanges, with teenage striker Johnny Kenny busy.

Kenny put Sligo in front with a smart rebound finish in the 13th minute after Bohs goalkeeper James Talbot did brilliantly to parry Jordan Gibson's pile-driver.

Bohs almost replied instantly but Ross Tierney was denied by Sligo netminder Ed McGinty.

Liam Buckley's Sligo doubled their lead after 22 minutes. Johnny Kenny was ready to gobble up a Lewis Banks cross and Bohs defender Rob Cornwall intervened - inadvertently putting the ball into his own net.

Bohs remained a threat, however, and the ever-dangerous Ross Tierney swept a low shot just wide.

Bohs changed their defence for the start of the second-half be and one of those brought on, Anto Breslin, set up Georgie Kelly for a headed finish - the 'goal' ruled out by an offside flag.

Sligo added a third from a breakaway attack in the 53rd minute. Ryan De Vries showed confidence to cut in and place a shot beyond James Talbot.

Goalscorer Ryan De Vries then adroitly released Sligo's other goalscorer Johnny Kenny, who was denied a second goal by the woodwork.

A snapshot from Ross Tierney was straight at Ed McGinty as Bohs sought a way back against a Sligo defence superbly marshalled by John Mahon..

Vibrant Johnny Kenny wrapped up the win with a confident strike in the 80th minute, finishing off Jordan Gibson's through ball.

SLIGO ROVERS: McGinty; Banks, Blaney, Mahon, Donelon (Horgan 76); Bolger (Cawley 78) Morahan; Byrne, Gibson, De Vries; Kenny.

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Feely (Finnerty 61), Cornwall (Lyons 46), Kelly, Wilson (Breslin 46); Devoy, Buckley (Levingston 69); Coote, Tierney, Burt (Ward 61); Kelly.

Referee: D MacGraith