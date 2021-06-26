Cobh edge Wexford to climb to eighth

Cobh Ramblers 3 Wexford 2

Cobh Ramblers climbed up to eighth in the SSE Airtricity League First Division and above neighbors Cork City as they came from behind to defeat bottom club Wexford at St Colman’s Park on Saturday.

Goals from Charlie Lyons, Killian Cooper and substitute Ciaran Griffin were enough to earn Ramblers the three points dispute the best efforts of Wexford, who had led through Paul Fox before Lorcan Fitzgerald’s late consolation.

But it was far from a straightforward victory for Stuart Ashton’s side as they struggled to find a way to break through Wexford’s stubborn defence in the first half.

The visitors created the best goal-scoring chances in the first period but it took them until the 43rd minute to make it count on the score as Paul Fox finally gave them the lead when he slotted home from a few yards after Kyle Robinson’s initial strike came back off the post.

Cobh needed Sean Barron to make a stunning save to stop Wexford’s Jack Doherty from doubling their lead with a close-range volley moments later and that proved to be decisive.

The Rams started the second period with a much higher tempo and shortly after Charlie Lyons tapped home after Darren Murphy’s free struck the base of the left upright to make it 1-1, Killian Cooper nodded in at the back post to complete the turnaround on the hour.

Wexford battled until the end and grabbed a second in injury time through Lorcan Fitzgerald but Cobh had already sealed the victory with 14 minutes remaining when substitute Ciaran Griffin nodded their third goal of the evening into the bottom left corner.

COBH RAMBLERS: Sean Barron; Pierce Philips, Ben O’Riordan, Charlie Lyons, Cian Murphy (Darryl Murphy 53); Stephen O’Leary, Charlie Lyons, Lee Devitt, Ian Turner (Caelin Rooney 89); Killian Cooper (Ciaran Griffin 71), Jake Hegarty (Fionn Duggan 89).

WEXFORD: Jimmy Corcoran; James Carroll, Lorcan Fitzgerald, Paul Cleary; Paul Fox, Conor Crowley (Harry Groome 69), Karl Monahan (Success Erdogan 87), Karl Fitzsimons (Anto Dolan 87), Jack Doherty; Evan Farrell (Jack Connolly 69), Kyle Robinson.

Referee: Alan Patchell.