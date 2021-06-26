Euro 2020: Dolberg douses Welsh fire as Daves progress to last eight

While Denmark carry with them the support of neutrals all over Europe, this was a disappointing surrender from Robert Page’s team
FUMING: Wales' Gareth Bale argues with referee Daniel Siebert after Denmark's Kasper Dolberg's second goal. Bale was fuming over a possible foul in the build-up.

Sat, 26 Jun, 2021 - 18:45
Ian Whittel

Round of 16: Wales 0 Denmark 4  (Dolberg 27, 48, Maehle 88, Braithwaite 90+4)

Kasper Dolberg’s two goals helped knock Wales out of the European Championship last 16 in Amsterdam but the eyes and thoughts of Denmark and the football world remain firmly on another of their forwards.

The shadow of the horrific cardiac arrest suffered by Christian Eriksen at the start of this tournament still hangs over this competition and the sport in general.

But on the 29th anniversary of Denmark’s historic 1992 European Championship Final success, their current squad looks like it believes it could pull off a similar stunning upset in 2021, with Eriksen an omnipresent inspiration.

Dolberg, making his first start of the Euros in place of the injured Yussuf Poulsen, struck two of the three goals that carried his nation through to a quarter-final meeting with the Netherlands or Czech Republic in Baku next Saturday.

But, while they will carry with them the support of neutrals all over Europe, this win could not hide what was a disappointing surrender from Robert Page’s team.

To add to an ignominious exit from the tournament, substitute Harry Wilson was sent off in injury-time - Wales’ second red of the tournament - for a lunging, late foul on Joakim Maehle.

The opening goal, after 27 minutes, saw a brilliant pass from Maehle cut a hole through the Welsh midfield which allowed Mikkel Damsgaard to lay the ball off for Dolberg.

The forward from French club Nice unleashed a spectacular curling shot from the edge of the area that gave Danny Ward no chance in the Welsh goal.

HERO: Kasper Dolberg (centre) celebrates his and his side's second goal in Amsterdam on Saturday.
Cheered on by 16,000 of their supporters - with their opponents only backed by a handful due to travel restrictions - the Danes wrapped up the game three minutes into the second half although the Welsh claimed, rightly, that Kieffer Moore had been fouled at the start of the move.

They should still have dealt with the attack, however, but Neco Williams’ panicked clearance turned Martin Braithwaite’s cross directly to Dolberg who drove in the killer second.

Two minutes from time, Brentford’s Mathias Jensen picked out Maehle who cut inside onto his left foot and hammered in an unstoppable third goal.

And in the 94th minute, Braithwaite cut inside Chris Mepham to drive in a fourth, a goal initially ruled out but then allowed after a lengthy VAR check.

WALES (4-2-3-1): Ward 6; Roberts 6 (N Williams 40, 5), Mepham 5, Rodon 6, B Davies 6; Morrell 5 (Wilson 59, 5), Allen 5; Bale 7, Ramsey 5, James 6 (Brooks 78, 5); Moore 6 (Roberts 77, 6). 

Subs not used: Hennessey, Gunter, Lockyer, J Williams, A Davies, Levitt, Cabango, Smith.

DENMARK (3-4-2-1): Schmeichel 6; Andreas Christensen 9, Kjaer 7 (Andersen 77, 6), Vestergaard 7; Larsen 7 (Boilesen 76, 6), Hojbjerg 7, Delaney 7 (Jensen 60, 7), Maehle 8; Braithwaite 7, Damsgaard 8 (Norgaard 60, 6); Dolberg 8 (Cornelius 69, 7). 

Subs not used: Skov, Olsen, Jorgensen, Norgaard, Lossl, Wind, Cornelius, Ronnow, Anders Christiansen.

Referee: D Siebert (Germany) 5

WALES

DENMARK: 

