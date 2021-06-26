Everton closing in on Rafa Benitez

Rafa Benitez will be confirmed as the new Everton manager next week and is expected to hold talks with assistant Duncan Ferguson at the earliest opportunity.

The Spaniard is closing in on being appointed as Carlo Ancelotti's successor, becoming the fifth new manager of the Farhad Moshiri era.

The former Liverpool boss is expected to sit down with Ferguson when his appointment is confirmed to discuss the possibility of the Toffees hero staying on as part of a new-look backroom staff.

Ferguson was one of Ancelotti's two assistant managers and has been part of the first-team set-up at Everton since 2014.

Everton have considered up to eight candidates before deciding on Benitez, whose potential appointment has angered a section of the club's support due to his Liverpool links.

The club held talks with former Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo and had an interest in their former manager David Moyes.

However, Nuno is now in talks with Tottenham over finally ending their long search for a new boss, while Moyes signed a new three-year deal with West Ham.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez - another ex-Toffees manager, Lille's Ligue 1 title-winning coach Christophe Galtier and Eddie Howe were also on their shortlist.

They have been searching for a successor for Ancelotti since the start of June after the Italian opted to re-join Real Madrid as Zinedine Zidane's successor.

Everton's 2021-22 campaign begins at home to Southampton, with the first round of fixtures scheduled to take place on the weekend of August 14-15.