Padraic Cunningham nods Tribesmen past Treaty United

Treaty United 0 Galway United 1

Padraic Cunningham’s precise header gave Galway United a crucial three points on Shannonside.

His header, just 130 seconds after the interval, was the only moment of quality in a tense encounter, played before 100 paying fans at the Markets Field.

John Caulfield’s Galway made it three wins in a row with a victory on Shannonside. They join Treaty on 22 points and are now firmly in the play-off picture after an indifferent start to the season.

Galway had hit the woodwork through Stephen Walsh after just four minutes. They enjoyed plenty of possession but were unable to plot a way through the Limerick outfit. At the other end, Matt McKevitt had a penalty appeal ignored by referee Kevin O’Sullivan.

That was until Cunningham steered a right-wing Conor O’Keefe cross into the net, with the aid of the left-hand upright.

For Treaty, Tommy Barrett must rue injuries, with goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan and attacker Willie Armshaw both hobbling out of this clash, adding to an already busy treatment table. It is also a first home defeat for the League’s newest club. They were encouraged by fans for the first time but they struggled to threaten Conor Kearns throughout the 90 minutes.

The Tribesmen sat deep to protect their lead but good defending from Killian Brouder and Stephen Walsh denied the hosts any notable openings.

TREATY UNITED: Ryan (Cusack 34); Fleming, O’Donnell, O’Connell, Ludden; McCarthy (Hanlon 69), Collins (Armshaw 70) (Murphy 85), Lynch ©, McNamara; Keane; McKevitt.

GALWAY UNITED: Kearns; O'Keefe, Nugent, Brouder, Walsh; Place (Doherty 72), Boylan, McCormack, Keating (Horgan 90+1); Waweru (Cunningham 44), Hurley (Rowe 73).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan