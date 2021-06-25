Shamrock Rovers slip up again as Drogheda snatch draw

Shamrock Rovers 1 Drogheda United 1

Champions Shamrock Rovers missed an opportunity to regain outright leadership of the Premier Division table in a game of two halves and two dubious penalties at Tallaght Stadium.

Five points clear at the top in early May, Rovers have now won just twice in their last eight games and remain second behind St Patrick's Athletic on goals scored.

Utterly outplayed in the first half, Drogheda left Dublin 24 happy enough having bounced back from successive defeats.

The first half was more like the Hoops' early season selves as they controlled the game.

And it wasn’t long before the visitors had some defending to do as they scrambled clear a Sean Gannon shot after Graham Burke’s sublime pass put Aaron Greene away on the left to cross.

Gannon was then central to Rovers taking the lead on 19 minutes, going down somewhat theatrically in the box from Dane Massey’s challenge.

Referee Paul McLaughlin showed no hesitation in pointing to the penalty spot with Burke confidently sending David Odumosu the wrong way from 12 yards.

Rovers might have doubled their advantage on the half hour from Danny Mandroiu’s well-worked free kick. Liam Scales eventually nodded down skipper Ronan Finn’s dink for Roberto Lopes who wastefully skied his volley over the top.

Drogheda rejigged to a 3-5-2 from the start of the second half, showing an immediate improvement as they enjoyed much more of the ball.

Conor Kane shot tamely into the arms of Alan Mannus while substitute Chris Lyons blazed over after a surging run by Darragh Markey, before Drogheda’s endeavour was rewarded with a penalty of their own on 63 minutes.

Again it was soft as Markey went down all too easily from minimal contact as he went past Burke. Lyons scored emphatically from the spot.

Rovers worked hard to regain control of the game, Gaffney heading over the bar on 74 minutes with the goal at his mercy from Gannon’s cross.

Gaffney then twice worked Odumosu with angled drives as the pressure mounted on the Drogheda goal.

The Galway striker was then inches from winning it for Rovers a minute from time when his clever flick from Sean Hoare’s delivery came back off the far post with Mandroiu’s follow-up rifled wide.

Drogheda might then have snatched it themselves in stoppage time, Killian Phillips’ header looping narrowly wide from Massey’s free kick.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Hoare, Lopes, Scales; Gannon, Finn, O’Neill, Mandroiu, Greene; Burke; Gaffney.

Drogheda United: Odumosu; Heeney, O’Reilly, Massey, Kane; Markey, Deegan, Phillips, Murray (Doyle, 56); Corcoran (Clarke, 69), Adeyemo (Lyons, 56).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Donegal).