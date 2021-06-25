Shelbourne see off Cork City challenge to go 11 points clear

Shelbourne 2 Cork City 1

Shelbourne went 11 points clear at the top of the First Division as goals from Michael O’Connor and Ryan Brennan earned a 2-1 victory at home to Cork City.

Cian Murphy had levelled against the run of play for the visitors early in the second half but Ian Morris’s side eased their way to a comfortable win.

The 100 home fans in attendance unfurled a ‘Save Tolka Park’ banner in advance of kick-off and, though their side never hit top gear, they continued their unbeaten season with minimal fuss.

City manufactured the game’s first chance after seven minutes as a long punt forward from Mark McNulty was flicked on by Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh.

Dale Holland burst through and dropped a shoulder to eke out space for a shot, but his low effort lacked conviction and was easily gathered by Brendan Clarke in the Reds goal.

City fed off scraps for much of the first half but they worked a good chance as Jack Baxter’s corner bounced in front of Cian Coleman. The defender could only loop the ball onto the roof of the net.

JR Wilson was unfortunate to see his 20-yard effort fly just wide, but the dam burst nine minutes before the break as O’Connor rose unopposed to head home Kevin O’Connor’s free-kick.

Shels could have had a second with the last kick of the first half as Ryan Brennan’s volley was punched away by McNulty, and Shane Farrell put the loose ball over the top.

The pattern continued after the break as Shels hit the post twice in the space of a minute. Luke Byrne saw his shot bounce wide off the post and, from Georgie Poynton’s corner, Kevin O’Connor headed onto the top of bar.

Within seconds, City broke up the other end and, though Shels got men back in support, there was little they could do as Steven Beattie teed up Murphy to smash the ball past Clarke at his near post.

City were on level terms for just seven minutes, however, and it was a concession entirely of their own making as Holland passed the ball to Michael O’Connor on the edge of his own box.

The striker unselfishly played the ball to the arriving Brennan and, despite being off-balance, the Reds’ top scorer maintained his composure to finish low past the keeper.

Shelbourne managed the game for the final half-hour but City rallied late on with Darragh Crowley heading wide and Dylan McGlade forcing a fine save from Clarke with a shot from range.

SHELBOURNE: Brendan Clarke; John Ross Wilson, Luke Byrne, Ally Gilchrist, Kevin O’Connor; JJ Lunney, Georgie Poynton, Ryan Brennan; Shane Farrell, Dayle Rooney, Michael O’Connor.

CORK CITY: Mark McNulty; Gordon Walker, Cian Coleman, Jonas Hakkinen, Steven Beattie; Jack Baxter, Gearoid Morrissey, Dale Holland (Jack Walsh 72); Darragh Crowley, Cian Murphy (Uniss Kargbo 85), Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh (Dylan McGlade 68).

Referee: David Dunne

Elsewhere goals from Colm Whelan and Liam Kerrigan helped UCD to a 2-1 win over Cabinteely at Stradbrook, Eoin McPhillips getting a late consolation for Cabo. Athlone drew 0-0 with Bray.