Chris Shields gets winning send-off as Dundalk down Derry City

Dundalk 2 Derry City 1

Dundalk’s mini-resurgence under Vinny Perth continued as they leapfrogged Derry City in the table with victory over the Candystripes at Oriel Park.

Goals in either half from Daniel Kelly and Patrick Hoban ensured the Co Louth side gave a good send-off to long-serving captain Chris Shields - playing his last game for the club he joined in 2012 ahead of a move to Linfield.

The home side were made work hard for the result, however, after Eoin Toal pulled a goal back on the hour-mark but despite good late pressure from Ruaidhri Higgins’ side they held out to record back-to-back wins for just the second time this season to move up to sixth in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table.

The hosts had dominated from the off but were denied by a number of top saves from Nathan Gartside, who kept three Hoban efforts out brilliantly before the breakthrough on 37 minutes.

The goalkeeper was only able to parry a long-range effort from Michael Duffy with Daniel Kelly on hand to punish the error with a close-range tap-in.

Dundalk then doubled their lead from the spot on 58 minutes when Hoban slotted home after Darren Cole was adjudged to have handled a Raivis Jurkovskis effort.

To their credit, Derry responded immediately with captain Toal pulling a goal back with a header from a corner.

However, despite some late pressure and a couple of close chances for substitute Patrick Ferry, the hosts held out for a well-deserved win.

Dundalk: Abibi; Jurkovskis, Boyle, Shields, Leahy (Dummigan 75); Stanton, McEleney; Kelly (Han 63), Murray (Sloggett 63), Duffy (Nattestad 89); Hoban (McMillan 75).

Derry City: Gartside; Boyce, Toal, McJannett, Lafferty; Thomson, Harkin (Ferry 81); Malone (Cole HT), Akintunde, Fitzgerald; Parkhouse (Coll HT).

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).