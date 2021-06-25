Cian Coleman: Shelbourne not out of sight just yet

After picking up a first win on the road in 22 months last weekend, Cork City will be aiming to stall Shelbourne’s relentless push towards the SSE Airtricity League First Division crown when the sides meet at Tolka Park tonight (7.45pm).

Shels are chasing seven wins in a row while City are looking to get back in the promotion picture after a morale-boosting win at Athlone last weekend. Shels are eight points ahead of nearest rivals Treaty United but City utility man Cian Coleman says it’s too early to declare the First Division a one-horse race. “They are in the clear but it’s a long way to go,” said Coleman.

Coleman has two goals to his name this season and has become a nuisance to opposition sides in the box. He won a penalty against Shels when he was fouled attacking a setpiece, although Shels went on to win 3-1 in that April encounter. Coleman admits he is determined to become even more of a threat.

“I’d a few chances against Cabinteely, I think I’d three or four headers, and not one of them hit the target. I probably have been running in there a bit too early but I’m getting in the right positions anyway, hopefully I’ll get a goal this weekend.”

City boss Colin Healy could be without Alec Byrne and Ronan Hurley tonight. George Heaven, Cian Bargary, and Rob Slevin are definitely out.

Elsewhere in the First Division, Cabinteely return to Stradbrook for the first time in four weeks to face UCD, while Athlone host Bray. At Eamonn Deacy Park, Galway United meet a Treaty United side emerging as the surprise package of the season.

With the Premier Division hitting the halfway point, the battle for honours is turning into an intriguing affair. St Patrick’s Athletic went top with a thumping win over Finn Harps this week, as champions Shamrock Rovers came unstuck against Bohs.

Tonight Pats face a trip to the RSC to a Waterford side who appear a tougher proposition since the arrival of manager Marc Bircham. Saints head coach Stephen O’Donnell: “Waterford are rejuvenated and reenergised under Marc. We are going to have to be at our best to get anything.”

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley says the Hoops have to “suck it up” after the derby defeat to Bohs as they host Drogheda.”We get punished with the one shot on target that they had, but that’s football. We have to suck it up and move on.” Finn Harps host Longford while Dundalk meet Derry City at Oriel Park.

Premier Division (all 7.45pm unless stated): Waterford v St Patrick’s Ath,; Dundalk v Derry City, Finn Harps v Longford Town, 8pm; Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda Utd, 8pm.

First Division: Athlone Town v Bray Wanderers, Shelbourne v Cork City, Cabinteely v UCD, Treaty Utd v Galway Utd.