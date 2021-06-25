Graham Cummins: Saluting Chris Shields, one of the League of Ireland greats

After nine and a half years at the club, tonight’s game against Derry City will be Chris Shields' last for Dundalk before he departs to join Linfield. It’s been no secret that Shields might be leaving the Louth club this summer and both the club and player confirmed as much this week.

The midfielder has made 348 appearances for the club and is the most decorated player in its history, winning five league titles and three FAI Cups, the only surprise being that he was never named PFAI Player of the Year. Then again, knowing Shields, I don’t think that will concern him because he has always been a player that puts the team’s needs before his own.

Perhaps, because Shields' game doesn’t involve beating two or three men and rifling the ball into the top corner, or showboating with tricks or flicks, he doesn’t get him the plaudits he deserved.

Shields is a player who does the simple things right on the pitch — better than anyone else in the league — and is one of the most intelligent players I have played against. He always made the right choice of pass, made challenges in the right areas, and was always in the right positions to pick up second balls and stop passes being played into opposition strikers.

The former Bray Wanderers man was so disciplined. It must have been tempting for him to get involved in play further up the pitch, when you consider that over the years the ball would spend the majority of the game in the opposition half, but he would always position himself to protect his defence – anticipating potential danger. When he did go forward, he was effective and his first-time crossing is excellent. He would support his teammates with the ball and when they pulled the ball back, Shields had the ability to deliver the ball into a dangerous area.

Shields is a player you want on your team, a player I never looked forward to facing. Anytime I played against him, he made life so difficult because he would stand in front of me for our goal kicks and always managed to position his body to make it difficult for me to win headers. When the ball was played into my feet, if my touch wasn’t perfect, Shields would nick the ball away.

During my time at Cork City, when we were competing against Dundalk for the title, in the week leading up to a game, Shields came up as a topic of conversation.

We would talk about how we couldn’t let him control the game and allow him to influence the referees. We knew he was a good player, but we would also reference his skill in making several fouls without ever being cautioned. If he knew he wasn’t going to win the ball, Shields had a wonderful trait of knowing just what was enough contact to make with an opponent in a way that ensured he gave away no more than a free-kick.

City fans used always complain to me how Shields hadn’t been sent off in some of our battles but would always finish the conversation by remarking how good a player he was and how much they would love to have him at the club.

He is leaving Dundalk at the right time. The club have struggled in the league this season and the future is uncertain for the FAI Cup holders. In football, it doesn’t matter what you have achieved in the past, if things go wrong at a club, fans will turn on players — even ones as highly regarded as Shields. By leaving now, he will be remembered as a Dundalk legend, but the legacy could have been damaged had he stayed and the poor results continued.

Although I played against him several times in the past before meeting him, I was fortunate enough to get to know him during a brief trial with Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2011.

He also came on trial during my time at Preston North End and I was surprised that the club didn’t sign him. I’m not 100 percent sure if that was because Shields wasn’t interested, but looking back, and seeing the career he has had to date, Preston must regret that decision. They definitely signed the wrong Irish player!

The biggest compliment I can give Shields is that during my time with Shamrock Rovers, before the 2019 FAI Cup final, when we heard that he would be suspended for the cup final, I felt the mentality switched in the dressing room from ‘we can win this’ to ‘we will win this’, such was his importance to the Dundalk team.

Not only will we miss his talents on the pitch but his personality off it as well. At a time when players talk talk about being the ultimate professional, Shields wrote that the “the standard of take-away is sky-high” in reference to Dundalk town.

However, when the chips were down, the most successful player in the club’s history always delivered. He will be a big loss to both Dundalk and the League of Ireland.