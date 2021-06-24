Liverpool boss hails capture of Megan Campbell 

Liverpool Women's manager Matt Beard believes the signing of Megan Campbell adds important experience to his squad.

The Republic of Ireland defender has joined after five seasons at Manchester City, where she won a domestic treble.

"Meg offers a bit of versatility as she can play centre-back or left-back," said Beard of the club's third signing of the summer.

"She's a fantastic footballer who has been a bit unlucky with injuries over the last year or so and I think it just fits for us and it fits for her.

"It's another player who knows how to win things and has been involved in a club that is challenging. Her experience is going to be very valuable for us this campaign."

Campbell hopes to be able to contribute to Liverpool regaining their FA Women's Super League status having already had one season outside the top flight.

She said: "I've played and trained with a lot of successful players from different cultures, Olympic medal winners, World Cup winners, European winners, so I've been around it and seen what it takes to get to the top and stay at the top so I hope I can help the club get promoted and get it back to where it belongs.

"I know the girls were disappointed not to get promotion last year so I'm sure they will have fire in their bellies and be ready to push on."