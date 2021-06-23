Ryan Delaney and Anthony O’Connor sign for Morecambe ahead of League One debut 

Delaney won a League and Cup double with Cork City in 2017, while O’Connor played schoolboys soccer for Kilreen Celtic
Morecambe signings Anthony O’Connor and Ryan Delaney.

Wed, 23 Jun, 2021 - 17:40
PA

Morecambe have signed former Ireland U21 internationals Ryan Delaney and Anthony O’Connor as they prepare for their first season in League One.

Former Bolton Wanderers defender Ryan Delaney, who won a League and Cup double with Cork City in 2017, signs on a two-year contract.

O’Connor also joins on a two-year deal from Bradford. The 28-year-old Corkonian, who played schoolboys soccer for Kilreen Celtic, has previously represented Blackburn, Aberdeen, and Plymouth.

Delaney said: “I’m excited to get started and have a new challenge for this coming season.

“The gaffer spoke to me about two weeks ago and since he rang me, then I wanted to get it done as soon as possible.

“I’ll always give 100 per cent, I’ll put my body on the line and I want to do my best to keep as many clean sheets (as possible) next season and hopefully produce a couple of goals at the other end.”

“I’m really happy to be here,” said O’Connor, who has made more than 350 league appearances in England and Scotland.

“It’s an exciting time for the club with their first season in League One. It will be a challenge but it is a challenge I am looking forward to and as a footballer that is what you want.”

