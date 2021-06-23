Vinny Perth confident he can save Dundalk’s season despite Chris Shields exit

Vinny Perth has insisted that he can overcome background upheaval and Chris Shields’ exit to rescue Dundalk’s season.

A long process to appoint a new manager last week culminated in Perth returning to the club that sacked him 10 months earlier for the rest of the season.

American owners Peak6 have never hidden the lure of Champions League qualification to justify their investment but, as the side sit seventh in the league, that target is likely to be missed for a second successive year.

Perth and sporting director Jim Magilton did not hit it off early on in the negotiations led by colourful, Florida-based chairman Bill Hulsizer.

The lukewarm reception Stephen Kenny’s former assistant received from some of his former players upon his homecoming does not bode well, nor the confirmed departure of midfield stalwart Shields to Linfield yesterday.

Then there is the thorny issue of culling the squad he inherited, bloated by several foreign imports aimed at broadening the club’s global appeal.

“There’s no doubt we have to review where we are,” admitted Perth, who oversaw his team’s narrow 1-0 win over Drogheda United on Monday.

“I’m not breaking trade secrets, but we have spent like a team that is a European and league-winning team. We’re not there at the moment, so we have to cut our cloth to suit.

“It’s not slashing everything and cutting all costs, absolutely not.

“There’s been interest in players at Dundalk because they are good players. Chris and I had a sit-down.”

Commenting on his move, Shields said: “After nine-and-a-half years at Dundalk, the time has come to move on. A fantastic opportunity has arisen for me, and it’s one, for family and football reasons, that I can’t really turn down.

“I’m a father to two young kids under the age of three, and I feel it’s important that I’m there for my family and my wife Shauna, who has been at my side during all of my time at Dundalk.”