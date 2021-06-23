New FAI academy manager Will Clarke pleads for Government funding

Amid the chaos Irish football finds itself, both on and off the pitch, the man tasked with navigating a way out admits that only Government support can aid the rescue mission.

Will Clarke is 12 weeks into his role as FAI’s club academy manager, a specially created position for the new reality of League of Ireland clubs taking ownership for producing the next generation.

Clarke did his best during his first press briefing yesterday to detach himself from Ruud Dokter, the association’s high-performance director.

The Dutchman has proven a divisive character over his eight-year tenure for several reasons, not alone for extracting the nurturing function from the traditional schoolboys’ powers.

His diktat issued last year, emphasising the importance of all-rounders discarding rival codes such as GAA and basketball, went down like a lead balloon among clubs well versed in balancing the interests of their talent.

Recent call-ups for Chiedozie Ogbene and Saoirse Noonan, both seasoned GAA players in their teens, to the Ireland senior male and female squads highlighted the absurdity of such a policy.

Clarke swerved from the controversial topic — “There is no right or wrong way … it’s not for me to decide … it’s a player and their parents’ responsibility on what decisions they make” — but was undimmed in his view of what the priorities are in his “vision”.

As the facts underscore, he is operating off a low base.

Of Uefa’s 55 affiliates, the League of Ireland sits 46 in terms of performance levels, or ‘coefficients’, as the metric is termed.

Only six of the 20 “professional” clubs have full-time academy directors, among the lowest four countries across the Uefa umbrella.

That lowly status has to contextualised. Branded by the former FAI chief executive John Delaney as a difficult child, League of Ireland clubs receive a paltry €10,500 each from the association per year.

“Is that for each team?” queried one reporter, referencing the U14, U15, U17 and U19 sides which domestic clubs must field. “No, that’s for each club,” replied Clarke.

He added: “We don’t get any centralised Government funding, whereas other comparative countries receive around 16% of their turnover in the form of state or municipal grants.

“There is no silver bullet here. It won’t happen overnight, but it’s certainly something that we want to work towards because, while there may be some marginal gains, ultimately without the additional funding, we won’t make the progress that we need to make.”

Shane Robinson, the Shamrock Rovers academy chief, concurs. Still, he’s not giving the FAI a free pass, adamant that clubs require the association to stick with an agreed strategy.

“It can’t be half-arsed training two nights a week at the back of a ground somewhere; it has to be proper,” he said.

“That’s the standards we are trying to [achieve], but we’ve a bit more to do, to be fair. If you look at where players are produced within Europe, it doesn’t always have to be where the most money is.

“You need a proper plan and hopefully the likes of Will can push that agenda with the FAI and the Government and Uefa and whoever it needs to be, because we aren’t investing.”

Obtaining subvention is usually reliant on a collaborative approach, whereas, if anything, the strands of the game are now more fractured than ever.

Be it squabbling factions among affiliates over formats of small-sided games, or division within the FAI staff, agreement is becoming more elusive.

“Everyone has their own opinion on what’s right and what’s wrong, and I see Siptu getting involved with a 10-point plan, which is bizarre,” said Robinson.

“How people can work within the FAI and not buy into the plan is wrong. If you don’t buy into it, don’t work there. I don’t believe in that.

“That’s part of the problem isn’t it? The kids, not a league or association, should be central to it. They should be put first.”

Clarke is finetuned in the necessary diplomatic powers, having cut his teeth at the St Joseph’s Boys club that produced the likes of Paul McShane and Alan Judge.

“For whatever reasons, the relationships seems to have broken down over the last few years,” he said about the blatant fault-lines.

“We’ll be reaching out to the Schoolboys FAI (SFAI) because we can’t succeed on our own.

“We need all strands of the game pulling together. That basically means you sit down and speak to people. Of course, you might not agree on everything.”