Rochdale captain Eoghan O’Connell signs fresh one-year deal

Rochdale captain Eoghan O’Connell has signed a fresh one-year deal at the club.

The 25-year-old former Cork City and Celtic defender has made 81 appearances in two seasons working under manager Brian Barry-Murphy.

O’Connell told the club’s official website: “I’m very happy to get the deal done. It has been ongoing for a while so I’m glad it’s all done now and I’m very happy to be back.

“I’ve had two years here and I’m happy and settled, as is my family. The relationship I have with the manager is well documented so it’s a huge thing for me to get the chance to play for him again.

“I’m delighted to have signed and I’m looking forward to getting going again.

“I know last season didn’t work out the way we wanted it to. We want to put right what happened. I’ve been relegated before in my career and it eats away at you until you get the chance to get back in again and put it right, and we’re all itching to do that now.”