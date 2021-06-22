Liverpool sign Ireland international Leanne Kiernan

The 22-year-old forward has become Liverpool’s first signing of the summer
Leanne Kiernan. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Tue, 22 Jun, 2021 - 14:44
Carl Markham

Republic of Ireland international Leanne Kiernan has been reunited with manager Matt Beard after becoming Liverpool’s first signing of the summer.

The 22-year-old forward was signed by the recently-appointed Reds boss when he was in charge at West Ham between 2018 and 2020.

“The club is a great name and it definitely has great ambition,” said Kiernan, who is leaving the Hammers after three years.

“I really enjoyed the phone call with Beardie, and it grabbed me towards Liverpool and it’s just an exciting time to be here.” 

Beard, who is looking to restore Liverpool’s top-flight status after returning to the club he won back-to-back FA Women’s Super League titles with, is looking forward to working with Kiernan again.

“Leanne’s a versatile forward, she’s very quick and can score goals inside and outside the box,” he said.

“I signed her when she was 18, she’s grown up a lot over those three years and I think this is a good move for her and for us.”

#republic of ireland wnt#liverpool#women’s sport
