Eric Molloy helps Waterford prevail in basement battle with Longford Town

It's a second win in six games in charge for new Blues’ boss Marc Bircham, who expects to strengthen his squad in the July transfer window
Eric Molloy of Waterford. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Mon, 21 Jun, 2021 - 22:27
Paul Buttner

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division: Longford Town 1 Waterford 2 

Eric Molloy scored for the second match running as Waterford won this basement battle at Bishopsgate to move four points clear of bottom side Longford, who finished with 10 men.

It's a second win in six games in charge for new Blues’ boss Marc Bircham, who expects to strengthen his squad in the July transfer window.

Longford’s woes continue as, despite producing plenty of spirit and endeavour, Daire Doyle’s Midlanders are now without a win in 16 games since the opening night of the season.

Waterford’s bright opening brought its reward with a 14th-minute lead.

Molloy skipped by a couple of tackles on the right to feed Adam O’Reilly whose cross was met by John Martin with a diving header although Lee Steacy will be annoyed he didn’t stop it. 

Longford responded well, clinically punishing a Waterford mistake to level within two minutes. Waterford right-back Darragh Power’s loose diagonal ball went straight to Town’s Aaron McNally who dribbled past Jack Stafford and Kyle Ferguson before drilling to the bottom corner.

Brim full of confidence, McNally was inches from putting Longford ahead inside a further minute. Dylan Grimes and Rob Manley worked the ball to the winger who cut inside to hit a shot that came back off Brian Murphy’s crossbar.

Having shaded the first half, Waterford regained the lead three minutes into the second for what would prove the winner.

McNally was rather harshly adjudged to have handled a bouncing ball but further ire was to come as Longford failed to clear Jamie Mascoll’s free-kick which bounced through for Molloy who scored with a sweeping half volley.

The game was up for Longford on 84 minutes when central defender Mick McDonnell was shown a red card.

Longford Town: Steacy; Chambers, McDonnell, O’Driscoll, Kirk; Dervin, Zambra (Dobbs, 73); McNally, Grimes, Byrne (Davis, 54); R. Manley (McCabe, 80).

Waterford: Murphy; Power, Ferguson, Stafford, Mascoll; Molloy, Griffin, O’Keeffe, O’Reilly (Stringer, 90+2); Martin; Mutswunguma (Kavanagh, 89).

Referee: Ray Matthew (Midlands).

