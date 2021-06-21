Derry City leave it late to deny Sligo Rovers

DERRY CITY 1 SLIGO ROVERS 1

Derry City's habit of netting late, late goals was rewarded again at the Brandywell, the home side snatching a share of the spoils to deny Sligo Rovers in the 85th minute.

It was a deserved draw, both sides contributing to what was a ding-dong affair after the break.

Derry threatened the Sligo goal in the 35th minute when Danny Lafferty did well to out-muscle Lewis Banks on the left and his teasing delivery was met by David Parkhouse, the striker directing the cross high over the crossbar from 12 yards.

Sligo responded six minutes later when taking advantage of Derry's failure to clear their lines.

Having gained possession, the ball was fed into the path of young Sligo hitman Johnny Kenny but his powerful shot was parried wide by home keeper Nathan Gartside at the expense of a corner.

Following the change of ends, the action intensified with Derry's Will Patching curling a superb shot just wide of the upright in the 54th minute.

From the resultant kick-out, Sligo broke the deadlock.

Keeper Edward McGinty opted for the route one approach and his high ball found the alert Jordan Gibson who burst clear of the Derry back-line before gleefully guiding the ball beyond the reach of the advancing Gartside.

Jack Malone was denied by McGinty in the 62nd minute, his low shot from the edge of the area superbly gathered by the visiting keeper.

Greg Bolger played the perfect pass to Kenny in the 75th minute and with Gartside advancing from his line the Sligo striker failed to execute the lob to kill the game off.

Five minutes from the end Derry netted their equaliser when Ronan Boyce's cross appeared to be deflected to the net off the leg of Sligo's Shane Blaney.

Then, in the 89th minute, Patching's dipping drive was superbly touched over the bar by McGinty.

Derry City: Gartside; Boyce, Toal (Lupano, 45), McJannet, Lafferty; Harkin, Malone; Fitzgerald, Patching, Akintunde: Parkhouse (Walsh, 63, Ferry, 80).

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Banks, Blaney, Mahon, Donnelon; Bolger, Morahan; Byrne (Cawley, 77), Gibson, De Vries (Figueira; , 77); Kenny (Parkes, 77) Referee: D. Tomney (Dublin).