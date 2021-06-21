Georgie Kelly swoops as Bohemians beat Shamrock Rovers in tense Dublin derby

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division: Bohemians 1 Shamrock Rovers 0

Bohemians moved within seven points of the summit as they edged out Shamrock Rovers in a tense Dublin derby at Dalymount Park.

100 Bohs fans watched on - the first live crowd at a derby since the opening day of last season - as in-form Georgie Kelly scored the only goal.

The striker netted his eighth goal in five games early in the second half as the champions suffered their third defeat in six.

Keith Long’s side were good value for their win after enduring an early torrent of pressure to turn the game on its head and register their first derby win since 2019.

Signs that the visitors were in any sort of slump were few and far between in the early stages as they seized the initiative early on.

The Hoops dominated the opening half-hour and created a string of good chances, with no fewer than four landing at the feet of Rory Gaffney.

The former Bristol Rovers striker was preferred to Aaron Greene in the target man role and used his pace to get in behind the Bohs defence with regularity. It was Bohs’ failure to deal with a deep cross from the right that led to his first chance, as the ball sat up nicely eight yards out, but he hesitated and blasted wide.

Two minutes later, the bar came to the home side’s rescue, Rob Cornwall having inadvertently played in Gaffney and, as he looked to squeeze the ball in from a tight ankle, it ricocheted off Ciaran Kelly and onto the woodwork.

Keeper James Talbot was next to deny the Galwayman as Mandroiu slipped him in with a through ball and his low shot looked destined for the bottom corner only for Talbot to stretch out a long arm and pull off a fine save.

Remarkably, Gaffney would have another chance moments later as he played a one-two with Mandroiu but indecision cost him as what was neither a shot nor a cross rolled harmlessly wide.

Bohs finished the half the stronger without putting anything clear-cut together, with two long-range efforts cured wide by Liam Burt the best they could manage.

That pattern continued into the second half but, crucially, when the hosts did manage to create a chance, they took it, as Kelly continued his hot streak.

The Donegal man had plenty to do when picked out by Burt, and he sold Grace with a swivel before burying his shot low past the stricken Alan Mannus.

Rovers, who had drifted out of the game either side of half-time, were stunned into a response. Twice Talbot was called into action in the minutes that followed, Mandroiu forcing a save low to the keeper’s left before Graham Burke danced through three tackles and again tested Talbot’s reflexes.

Burke was thwarted once more by Talbot 10 minutes from time, the keeper batting away his well-struck effort before leaping to his feet to deny Aaron Greene’s rebound, though the offside flag was raised.

Rovers huffed and puffed in the final stages as they searched for an equaliser but we’re made to pay for their first-half profligacy as clinical Bohs closed the tie out.

BOHEMIANS: James Talbot; Rory Feely, Rob Cornwall James Finnerty 86), Ciaran Kelly, Tyreke Wilson; Keith Buckley, Dawson Devoy, Ross Tierney (Conor Livingston 90+3); Ali Coote, Liam Burt (Keith Ward 80), Georgie Kelly.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Alan Mannus; Sean Hoare, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace (Aaron Greene 64); Sean Gannon, Gary O’Neill, Chris McCann (Ronan Finn 54), Liam Scales; Danny Mandroiu, Graham Burke, Rory Gaffney.

Referee: Neil Doyle.