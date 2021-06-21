Richie Holland appointed as Cork City assistant manager

Holland replaces John Cotter, who has taken up a role with the FAI
Richie Holland appointed as Cork City assistant manager

Richie Holland

Mon, 21 Jun, 2021 - 20:24
Martin Claffey

Cork City have appointed Richie Holland as the club's new assistant manager.

Holland replaces John Cotter, who has taken up a role with the FAI. Holland previously worked as assistant to boss Colin Healy with the club’s Under-19 side.

“It’s fantastic to be back at Cork City," he said. "I would like to thank the club for giving me this opportunity. I have obviously worked with Colin in the past and we have had huge success together, so we will be looking to continue that going forward.” 

Holland will have worked with many of the current senior squad during his time with Healy in the underage set-up.

“They (the players) are good lads and I know a lot of them well from the academy. From speaking to Colin, I know they are all working very hard in training every day. I have watched all of the matches and hopefully the result last Friday will be a platform for us to kick on now for the rest of the season.” 

Healy said: “Richie is an excellent coach and I am very pleased to have him back at the club. We have worked well together before, he knows the players and he knows the club very well.” 

City face leaders Shelbourne in the SSE Airtricity League First Division next weekend.

cork city fc
