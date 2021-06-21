Wait for a green Gunner goes on after Mark McGuinness joins Cardiff

Highly-rated Ireland U21 defender joins Mick McCarthy at the Championship club
Wait for a green Gunner goes on after Mark McGuinness joins Cardiff

30 May 2021; Republic of Ireland assistant manager John O'Shea and Mark McGuinness during the U21 international friendly match between Switzerland and Republic of Ireland at Dama de Noche Football Centre in Marbella, Spain. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Mon, 21 Jun, 2021 - 14:44
Larry Ryan

The wait for another Irishman to emerge as a first-team regular at Arsenal is set to go on after highly-rated Republic of Ireland underage international Mark McGuinness left the club for Cardiff today. 

McGuinness, who featured on Jim Crawford's recent Spanish training camp for the Ireland U21 side, now joins Mick McCarthy at the Championship club on a three-year deal.

The Slough-born 20-year-old featured for the Arsenal first-team in pre-season last term, scoring in a 4-1 win over MK Dons. He then spent the season on loan with Ipswich, impressing in 25 appearances for the League One club.

He brings an end to 10 years at Arsenal, joining senior Irish international James Collins in making the switch to Cardiff.

"As soon as a club like Cardiff City were interested I was excited and I couldn't miss this opportunity. It's nice to get everything sorted early on and hopefully I can meet the boys and get going," McGuinness said.

"My job is to stop the ball going into the back of the net. I love heading and I love defending. It's a great opportunity for me to learn and improve in the next few years at the club."

An Arsenal statement said: "We thank Mark for his contribution to the club during his 10 years with us and we wish him well in the new chapter of his career with Cardiff City."

The Gunners were once renowned for being something of an Irish enclave in north London, but a Republic of Ireland international hasn't featured in the first team regularly since Eddie McGoldrick in the 90s. 

The likes of Graham Barrett, Conor Henderson, Patrick Cregg, Brien McGovern and Graham Stack made a handful of appearances in red and white since.

