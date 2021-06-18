History repeats for Vinny Perth on return to Dundalk

Dundalk 1 Longford Town 1

History repeated itself for Vinny Perth as his second debut as Dundalk manager ended the same way as his first, having been held by Longford Town at Oriel Park last night.

In February 2019, his first game in charge finished with a 1-1 draw at home to Sligo Rovers with Patrick Hoban missing a penalty in a game in which his side fell behind.

It was the same outcome last night with Hoban this time passing up the chance of a winner when he saw his spot kick saved by Lee Steacy on 74 minutes.

Buoyed by the encouragement of their new head coach, the home side started brightly but the 100 supporters in Oriel Park were then stunned into silence on 13 minutes when Daire Doyle’s side took the lead. Paddy Kirk’s ball from the left fell invitingly for the inrushing McNally at the back post to rifle across Alessio Abibi to the top left hand corner.

Despite that setback, Dundalk had a big chance to level on 20 minutes when Karl Chambers’ attempted header back to Steacy fell to Hoban, who somehow blazed over from six yards out.

It was then the Louth side’s turn to breathe a hugh sigh of relief on 26 minutes when Dean Byrne rattled the crossbar, having been teed up by Aodh Dervin. That was to prove crucial as the equaliser would arrive three minutes later when Chris Shields sent a bullet header to the net from Duffy’s corner.

In the 57th minute, Sam Stanton did superbly well to get back and block on the line after Dylan Grimes who had beaten Abibi.

DUNDALK: Abibi; Dummigan (Jurkovskis 64), Shields, Boyle, Leahy; Stanton (Midtskogen 80), McEleney; Kelly (Adedokun 71), Murray (Sloggett 64), Duffy; Hoban.

LONGFORD TOWN: Steacy; Chambers, McDonnell, O’Driscoll, Kirk; Dervin, Zambra; McNally, Grimes (Davis 77), Byrne (Robinson 88); Manley (Dobbs 75).

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Limerick).