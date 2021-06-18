Scotland hand England and Gareth Southgate reality check

For just the fourth time in 115 meetings between the oldest and greatest rivals in international football - and the first time ever at Wembley - England and Scotland fought out a goalless draw in their Euros clash last night, a result which puts home manager Gareth Southgate firmly in the spotlight.

His team selection had been queried even before kick-off - especially the absence of Jack Grealish - and a lacklustre and uninspired 90 minutes that followed suggested that, while Southgate should still lead England into the last 16 without too much trouble, he has hardly assembled a side worthy of being considered tournament winners.

The optimism that greeted the start of the competition as recently as last weekend, when England scraped past Croatia by a goal, all but evaporated on a night when they were outfought and outfought by their old foes.

The game was crying out for the introduction of Grealish to add some creativity to an England side that had been devoid of that quality, or anything resembling inspiration, for the previous hour-plus.

The Wembley crowd was certainly calling for his introduction well before his 63th minute arrival, cheering when the Wembley video screen showed him tying his laces and warming up on the touchline in preparation.

Grealish’s absence from the starting line-up had brought about that rare phenomenon of Southgate - who has rarely put a foot wrong in his reign in charge - being second guessed by fans and pundits alike for leaving out the Aston Villa playmaker.

Not surprisingly, given the intense build-up to the fixture - which included thousands of ticketless Scottish supporters descending upon London - the start was fractious and scrappy.

But, by the 12th minute, Southgate’s team could still have been two goals to the good, missing a pair of glorious chances to take control of the game and edge closer the victory that would assure them of a top-two finish in the group.

The most glaring miss was the first, from an 11th minute corner won by a Phil Foden shot that was deflected behind and allowed Mason Mount the set-piece delivery.

It picked out an unmarked John Stones just six yards from the goal but the Manchester City defender had mis-timed his jump slightly and had to strain to meet the ball which he thumped against the post with a powerful header.

Within a minute, Stones’ club mate Raheem Sterling had made a superb tackle to dispossess Scott McTominay in a dangerous position, allowing him to advance and pick out Mount with an excellent cross which the Chelsea youngster side-footed wide, disappointingly - for England, at least.

But Steve Clarke’s team, so mediocre in their 2-0 opening group game defeat to the Czech Republic, were far from over-awed by the occasion or their hosts’ status as strong favourites.

In fact, Che Adams, one of four changes made by Clarke from the first game, was picked out by Stephen O’Donnell’s cross after just four minutes and might have done better from 15 yards than shoot directly against Stones.

It was a bold selection by the Scottish manager who also handed a first international start for Chelsea prodigy Billy Gilmour, a monumental test for a player who only turned 20 one week earlier.

Southgate had also rung the changes - both of them full-backs - with Reece James and Luke Shaw coming in, the logic being that their superior use of the ball would be needed against a Scotland side that featured a back three and wing-backs and might offer space on the flanks.

But as the rain poured down at Wembley, the slick surface adding to the slightly frantic nature of the game, it was a Scotland wing-back, not an English full-back, who carved out one of the biggest of all chances.

It came from Kieran Tierney who swung over a perfect ball from the left that picked out O’Donnell whose first-time volley was destined for the far corner until Jordan Pickford flung himself and turned the ball away with a strong palm.

The latest episode of the longest-running fixture in international football was simmering nicely in front of a noisy 22,500 crowd even if the quality, aside from an occasional brilliant run from Sterling or Foden, hardly offered any evidence that either of these British rivals will be advancing all the way to the Final, which is still schedule for this stadium next month.

But this fixture was, obviously, always going to be about more than technique and the subtleties of international football.

Impressive Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz certainly played his role in keeping the game under control and flowing with some sort of rhythm, once the two sides had rid themselves of a succession of niggling fouls in an early spell which also saw John McGinn become the game’s first booking for dissent.

Indeed, Clarke and the 2,800 Scotland inside Wembley could be far happier than their hosts with the opening half, The Scotsman having certainly won the tactical battle to that point.

But Southgate, who clearly had a much deeper bench at his disposal to utilise as the game wore on, at least inspired his team to start the second half in much more urgent fashion.

Shaw almost picked out Harry Kane, enduring another frustrating game to that point before Mount’s powerful shot from outside the area forced Scotland keeper David Marshall into his first save of the night.

But the Scots were growing in confidence with every passing minute, Lyndon Dykes and Adams having shots blocked in quick succession before the former’s effort, from a scrambled corner, was headed off the line by Tyrone Mings.

For all Grealish’s arrival presented Scotland with problems, the visitors were still just as threatening, as Andrew Robertson’s 78th minute cross proved as it found Adams at the far post and the Southampton striker lashed a difficulty volley wide.

ENGLAND (4-2-3-1): Pickford 7; James 7, Stones 6, Mings 6, Shaw 6; Phillips 7, Rice 6; Foden 5 (Grealish 63, 7), Mount 6, Sterling 6; Kane 5 (Rashford 74, 6). Substitutes (not used) Maguire, Henderson, Trippier, Ramsdale, Coady, Sancho, Calvert-Lewin, Chilwell, Johnstone, Bellingham.

SCOTLAND (5-3-2): Marshall 7; O’Donnell 8, McTominay 7, Hanley 7, Tierney 7, Robertson 9; McGregor 7, Gilmour 8 (Armstrong 76, 7), McGinn 7; Adams 7 (Nisbet 85), Dykes 7. Substitutes (not used) Christie, Gordon, Fleck, Cooper, Fraser, McLaughlin, Patterson, Hendry, Forrest, McKenna.

Referee: A Lahoz (Spain) 8