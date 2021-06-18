Leaders Shamrock Rovers ease past Waterford

Waterford FC 1 Shamrock Rovers 4

Shamrock Rovers have moved three points clear at the summit of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division table after they came from a goal down to ease past Waterford FC for the second time this season following a dominant second half performance at the RSC.

After the Tallaght outfit beat the Blues in the capital back in early May, they didn’t have things all their own way in this game especially after Waterford took a shock sixth minute lead on an evening that saw fans make a return to the South-East venue.

They saw their side get off to the dream start when Adam O’Reilly released Eric Molloy down the left side, and his shot from 16 yards took a deflection off defender Sean Hoare that wrongfooted Rovers keeper Alan Mannus.

Referee Adriano Reale was the centre of action on 14 minutes when he awarded Rovers a soft penalty when judging that Jamie Mascoll handled a Sean Gannon right-wing cross, and although Brian Murphy guessed the right way, he couldn’t kept out Graham Burke’s spot kick.

Rovers midfielder Chris McCann could have seen red from referee Reale six minutes later when he seemed to stamp on Blues player Prince Mutswunguma in the middle of the field, but the referee decided against any sanction.

The second half was only three minutes old when Rovers got their noses in front when Brian Murphy’s clearance was headed back into the Waterford half by Lee Grace, and after Cameron Evans failed to clear under pressure from Rory Gaffney, the latter steered a left-footed shot past the keeper from 20 yards.

A third Rovers goal arrived with an hour on the clock when Danny Mandroiu’s long ball from midfield spotted the run of Aaron Greene out on the right, and his cross into the penalty area picked out Graham Burke, who couldn’t miss from close-range.

It was another defence lapse that saw Stephen Bradley’s side grab a fourth goal on 68 minutes when Mannus long kick out saw Aaron Greene knock the ball onto Rory Gaffney before receiving the return pass to steer a right-footed shot from 14 yards to the left-hand corner past a helpless Brian Murphy.

WATERFORD FC: Murphy, Power, Evans (Sobowale ’70), Stafford, Mascoll, Molloy, Griffin, O’Keeffe, O’Reilly (Mashigo ’77), J. Martin, Mutswunguma (Kervick ’70).

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Mannus, Gannon, Hoare, Lopes, Grace (Nugent ’70), Scales, Mandroiu, McCann (O’Neill ’67), Burke (Finn ’67), Gaffney (Emakhu ’70), Greene (Williams ’70).

Referee: Adriano Reale (Kildare).