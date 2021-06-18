'The fans are frustrated and so am I': Colin Healy ‘hurting’ from Cork City’s lowly position

'Listen, I’m a supporter of the club first and foremost. I was lucky enough to play for this club and it was a privilege to play. I understand at the moment the results aren’t going our way. The fans are frustrated and so am I, believe me'
Cork City manager Colin Healy: 'The fans are frustrated and so am I'. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 06:00
Martin Claffey and John Fallon

Cork City boss Colin Healy admits he is “hurting” from the club’s lowly position as they look to try to rescue their troubled season.

City go to Athlone Town Friday night (7.45pm) chasing a first away win since August 2019 and desperate to revive a season in danger of petering out at the halfway mark.

Defeats to Cabinteely and Cobh Ramblers in their last two SSE Airtricity League First Division games have brought a four-game unbeaten run to a shuddering halt and Healy knows it’s not good enough, as they look to revive their play-off hopes.

“Listen, I’m a supporter of the club first and foremost. I was lucky enough to play for this club and it was a privilege to play. I understand at the moment the results aren’t going our way. The fans are frustrated and so am I, believe me, it hurts me so much when we don’t win.

“I knew when I took this job it was going to be tough but the position we are in at the moment is not good enough, I understand that but I will do everything I can, hopefully we can put results right and we can move up the table.”

City will be without forward Cian Bargary, who suffered a serious shoulder injury in the defeat to Cabo but captain Gearóid Morrissey should be fit to return tonight.

Meanwhile, bottom meets top as Wexford host freescoring Shelbourne while Galway United meet Cabinteely at Eamonn Deacy Park (both 7.45pm).

Bray Wanderers will face UCD at the Carlisle Grounds (7.30pm) while Saturday sees Cobh Ramblers host Treaty United at St Colman’s Park (7pm).

In the Premier Division, fans return to the RSC Friday night as leaders Shamrock Rovers travel to Waterford. Marc Bircham’s Blues come into the weekend after an impressive 3-1 win over Dundalk at Oriel Park last weekend.

Blues will be without Daryl Murphy, Cian Kavanagh and Isaac Tshipamba. Rovers will have Sean Kavanagh and Ronan Finn back, while defender Roberto Lopes returns from international duty with Cape Verde.

Vinny Perth wil be back in charge as Dundalk host Longford Town, Bohemians meet Drogheda at Dalymount, St Pat’s meet second-placed Sligo Rovers at Richmond Park while Finn Harps meet Derry City in a north-west derby (8pm). All games kick off at 7.45pm unless stated.

#league of irelandcork city fc
