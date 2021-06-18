Graham Cummins: Europe brings great trips and bonus cheques - but fans must be realistic

Now that League of Ireland clubs know their first-round opponents in Europe, unrealistic expectations can begin to form.

Fans, even club board members, will think their side can go a long way in Europe and will deem anything other than advancing a few rounds in their competition as failure.

The players would have been eagerly awaiting the draw for weeks, and their first thoughts would probably have been: ‘who’ and ‘what country are they from’.

For some players, the draw brings excitement in an opportunity to visit a new country. Not only will players be doing their research on their opponents but also investigating the nightlife in the town they will be visiting. Some players want the best possible draw, that is a team from a weaker league and in a country close by – exactly the draw that Dundalk received this week when drawn against Newton AFC of Wales. For others, they want to play the best team they can or a club in the most desirable destination.

My choice was always the latter. I never believed the teams I played for were going to make the group stages of any European competition, so for me it was about playing against a team I’ve heard of before. During my sole season in Europe with Cork City, I played against two of the more recognisable teams in Europe — Legia Warsaw and Rosenberg.

I never truly believed going in that we would progress to the next round. That doesn’t mean I didn’t give everything to try and win those games. In fact, looking back I feel we missed an opportunity against Warsaw, but there was no comparison in terms of facilities, budgets and squads between those two clubs and us.

In fairness to City, they did everything they could to better our chances of progressing. From the most in-depth details of our opponent — so much so that you couldn’t see the wall in the players’ room in the training ground because it was covered with so much intel — to chartered flights and the best hotels. The club left us with no excuses and the simple truth was we weren’t good enough and they would have been better off saving their money.

We must be realistic when it comes to League of Ireland teams in Europe. Yes, there are rare occasions when clubs exceeded all expectations, like Shamrock Rovers in 2011 and Dundalk in 2016 and 2020, when they reached the group stages of the Europa League. Even then, Rovers and Dundalk received criticism for their results in those groups, when it was a miracle that they had progressed that far in the competition.

Success in Europe for League of Ireland clubs is to progress through one round. Those who believe that a League of Ireland club will make the Champions League group stage sometime soon need a reality check. Some of the teams in our league aren’t even professional, and yet there are people out there who think we have teams capable of competing in Europe’s elite competition.

For fans, seeing their team involved in European football is an exciting time. Something different from the monotony of League of Ireland football where teams face the same opponents at least four times a season.

For the players and those involved in running the club, yes, it’s about a chance to play against the best in Europe but it’s also the opportunity to increase their bank balances. Take Rovers for example, who are guaranteed €810,000 minimum as Ireland’s Champions League representatives.

Players also make extra money. In every club I’ve played for, it’s normal for the captain of the club and a few senior players to meet with the board and negotiate what bonus the players will receive if they progress through each round.

Normally, the settlement is around 10% and then the players will create a system amongst themselves as to how that money will be divided among the squad. That tends to go on a pro-rata basis, based on who started, was subbed on, or featured in the matchday squad, and then those who travelled to the away game but had to sit in the stands.

Most League of Ireland clubs would be hesitant to give a bonus for winning domestic games, but it is accepted that clubs will give bonuses for European matches.

I never enjoyed much success in Europe. The only time I did manage to advance a round with Rovers was in 2019, when we defeated SK Brann.

I can’t exactly remember, but I think my bonus was in and around €1,000, which is helpful when it’s extra income you weren’t expecting. The prize money in European competitions is increasing and I could only imagine how good the Dundalk players felt when they saw their bank accounts after reaching the Europa League group stages last year.

I love watching Irish teams in Europe, but I don’t expect to see much of them because I don’t predict teams will go far in their competition. For Sligo, Dundalk, Bohemians and Rovers supporters realism is the name of the game.