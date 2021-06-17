Euro 2020 players could be fined for moving items supplied by sponsors

Euro 2020 players could be fined for moving items supplied by sponsors

Cristiano Ronaldo caused a stir by moving bottles belonging to Euro 2020 sponsor Coca-Cola during a press conference. Picture: Bernadett Szabo/AP

Thu, 17 Jun, 2021 - 15:58
Jamie Gardner

Players at Euro 2020 have been warned about the possibility of fines if they follow Cristiano Ronaldo’s lead and move items supplied by sponsors during press conferences.

During a briefing on Monday, Portugal forward Ronaldo moved two bottles of Coca-Cola off to the side, before holding up a bottle of water and announcing “agua” – the Portuguese word for water.

France midfielder Paul Pogba, a practising Muslim, then removed a bottle of Heineken alcohol-free beer out of shot at a star player press conference sponsored by the brewing company.

UEFA said in a statement: “UEFA has reminded participating teams that partnerships are integral to the delivery of the tournament and to ensuring the development of football across Europe, including for youth and women.”

Asked whether players were contractually obliged to leave the bottles alone, tournament director Martin Kallen added: “They are obliged through their federation of the tournament regulations to follow.

“We are never fining players directly from the UEFA side, we will do this always through the participating national association and then they could look if they will go further to the player, but we are not going directly for the moment to the player. We have the regulations signed by the participating federations.”

Asked if this reminder should be treated as a warning that disciplinary action may follow, Kallen added: “We have reminded them of their obligations and of course this is always a possibility.”

On instances like Pogba, he said: “We are quite open that if it’s for a religious reason then they don’t need to have a bottle (next to them).”

More in this section

Denmark Finland Euro 2020 Soccer ‘I’m only 29 years old’: What Christian Eriksen said after his life was saved
Scotland v England - 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying - Group F - Hampden Park Five key battles as England play host to Scotland at Wembley
Italy v Switzerland - UEFA Euro 2020: Group A Euro 2020 use of VAR showing England the way, says former Premier League referee
Euro 2020 players could be fined for moving items supplied by sponsors

Ukraine hold off North Macedonia to keep qualification hopes alive

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up