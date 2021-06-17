Euro 2020 use of VAR showing England the way, says former Premier League referee

Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey has praised the use of VAR at Euro 2020, putting its effectiveness down to specialist VAR officials.

The implementation of VAR in the Premier League was widely criticised last season, both for the disruption caused to games and the inconsistency of decision-making. Halsey, who refereed in the Premier League for 14 seasons until he retired in 2013, believes the Premier League should copy Uefa's approach to gain "minimum interference and maximum benefit."

Writing in a blog for Betdaq, Halsey said: "We’ve got to praise Roberto Rosetti, the chairman of UEFA’s Referees Committee, for his leadership and direction at Euro 2020 – not just with referees but for VAR as well.

"We’re not seeing VAR analysed too forensically so far. We’re seeing minimum interference and maximum benefit, which is what we want.

"We’ve seen many incidents in the penalty areas and challenges going and VAR has not got involved, which is how we want it to work. That is how it should be working all over the world, even in the Premier League, where we should be having more training and education through the summer on our active referees."

While Uefa are using match referees as VAR officials at the tournament, the VAR team does not split its duties between the VAR booth and the pitch, as is the case in the Premier League.

"They’ve got referees in the UEFA hub in Nyon, such as Stuart Attwell, but they’re not there at games refereeing, they’re solely there doing VAR. And that’s what we need in the Premier League – we need active referees and then referees solely doing VAR."

Halsey does note that tougher tests await all the officials.

"Euro 2020 has so far been excellent, the tournament has been brilliant and the refereeing in my opinion has been first class.

"But the early days of a tournament are always not quite as difficult for referees compared to when we move onto the knockout stages, when the mentality and the discipline of players does change. So it’ll be interesting to see the difference in refereeing between the group games and the knockout stages in the coming weeks."