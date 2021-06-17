Gianluigi Buffon returns to Parma, Gianluigi Donnarumma joins PSG

The Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain having become a free agent at Milan. The news comes as Donnarumma’s legendary predecessor for the Azzurri, Gianluigi Buffon, prepares to join Parma, 26 years after he made his debut for the club.

Donnarumma has signed a five-year contract with PSG, bringing to an end months of speculation regarding the 22-year-old’s future. His decision not to sign a contract extension with Milan made it clear he was preparing to leave the club and he was at one stage linked with a move to Juventus. However, he ultimately decided to move to France and join Mauricio Pochettino’s star-studded squad.