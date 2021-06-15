‘I feel fine’: Eriksen smiles and gives thumbs up in social media post thanking supporters

Christian Eriksen has revealed he feels “ fine – under the circumstances” in hospital as investigations into his collapse during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 match continue.

The 29-year-old midfielder posted a photograph of himself smiling and making a thumbs-up gesture on his official Instagram account on Tuesday morning accompanied by a message of thanks.

He wrote: “Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family.

“I’m fine – under the circumstances.

I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.

“Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark.”

Eriksen slumped to the ground during the first half of Denmark’s Group B fixture against Finland in Copenhagen on Saturday evening and was resuscitated on the pitch.

Team doctor Morten Boesen later confirmed the Inter Milan player had suffered a cardiac arrest and “was gone”.

Eriksen’s stunned team-mates and millions of television viewers around the world looked on as he underwent extended treatment before being rushed to hospital, where medics are trying to find out the cause for his collapse.

The match resumed later that evening with Finland eventually securing a 1-0 victory.

Yesterday Denmark’s players expressed dissatisfaction at the position they were put in after Eriksen’s collapse. Uefa offered the players, who gathered in the dressing room after witnessing Eriksen being treated on the pitch after a cardiac arrest, the choice of resuming the match on Saturday night or beginning again on Sunday at noon local time (10am GMT).

A mural with a portrait of Christian Eriksen reads 'Come on, Denmark' on the wall of the Football Village at Ofelia Beach in Copenhagen, Denmark, two days after Danish footballer Christian Eriksen collapsed during the Euro 2021 match between Denmark and Finland.

“We were put in a position I don’t think we should have been put in,” said goalkeeper Kaspar Schmeichel.

“It probably required that someone above us had said that it was not the time to make a decision and maybe should wait for the next day," he said.

The Leicester City goalkeeper visited Eriksen in hospital yesterday and said: “It was damn nice to see him smile and laugh and be himself and just feel that he is there. It was a great experience and something that has helped me a lot.”

Denmark’s final two Group B games are against Belgium on Thursday and Russia next Monday. “We all play for Christian. That’s for sure,” Pierre-Emile Højbjerg told broadcaster DR.