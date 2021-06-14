Ireland boss Vera Pauw set to ring changes for second Iceland clash

Ireland’s women must avoid defeat in Tuesday's friendly in Iceland to prevent them racking up their worst ever losing streak.

Vera Pauw’s side have suffered six straight defeats — matching the 2006 run of Noel King’s team — and will be eager to dodge an unwanted record of seven

(Tuesday 6pm Irish time, Live on RTÉ Player and RTÉ Newsnow).

Ireland contested their first international in 1973 and will make the latest attempt at ending their major tournament drought when starting the World Cup qualifiers in the autumn. The third seeds must top Sweden or Finland in their group to reach the 2023 showpiece, co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

Before they open the campaign away to bottom seeds Georgia on September 17, Ireland complete their build-up in Reykjavik. Iceland are the latest higher-ranked nation they have faced, and it showed in the first friendly on Friday. Three first-half goals put the Vikings in command and they ran out comfortable victors, despite Ireland replying with goals through Heather Payne and Amber Barrett at either end of the second half.

Both sides are expected to make changes, especially Ireland who used just 13 of their 25 squad members in the first workout.

While Pauw namechecked a couple of contenders, including Cork City’s Éabha O’Mahony who impressed as an interval substitute, the need to develop a winning habit also consumes the Dutchwoman.

She wasn’t too disheartened about the losses to Germany (twice), Denmark, Belgium, nor Iceland — just the 1-0 reverse in Ukraine last October which cost them a play-off for next year’s European Championships.

“The Ukraine result is the only one we can blame ourselves for,” Pauw reflected. “Everybody wants a win — and we’re going for that — but the thing in the back of our minds is wanting to qualify.

“I’m very happy we have chosen these games against Iceland. We could have picked opponents that we’d beat but that would not have taught us what we’ve learned.

“Confidence comes from executing your task at the best level. You will not get that against lesser opponents. The feeling from that would be ‘yeah wow, we’re doing so well’ but facing Sweden and Finland in the campaign will be the magic point.

“The fact is we conceded goals from our mistakes on Friday against Iceland shows that we’re on the fringe of making that step.”

As with the first fixture between the nations, 1,800 home fans will attend the game in Laugardalsvollur.