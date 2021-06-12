Chris Lyons returns to haunt title chasing Rovers 

Airtricity League Premier Division

Sligo Rovers 1

Drogheda United 2

TWO brilliant goals from Drogheda United striker Chris Lyons gave Tim Clancy's men a merited win at The Showgrounds.

Sligo Rovers, undone by their former player, missed the chance to go three points clear at the top as they endured only their second loss in 15 games and the first defeat since April 24.

A 90th minute headed goal from Shane Blaney was too little, too late for the hosts

The visitors rattled the under-par home side in the ninth minute with a well-taken lobbed finish from Lyons, who took one precise touch to beat Ed McGinty from Darragh Markey's through ball.

Drogheda, impressive in the first-half, almost doubled their lead after 28 minutes but top scorer Mark Doyle's flick struck the upright.

Sligo briefly woke up in the second-half. Robbie McCourt's 57th minute shot was the home side's first effort on target.

Then, from a corner, Lewis Banks saw his header come off the woodwork.

But a stunning finish from Lyons deflated Sligo when he lashed home after 62 minutes, with Darragh Markey again involved.

Drogheda goalkeeper David Odumosu's point-blank save thwarted Jordan Gibson's fine effort with 20 minutes of normal time left. Shane Blaney's first goal for Sligo - a header from Greg Bolger's 90th minute corner - handed the hosts a lifeline that they were unable to build on in stoppage time.

SLIGO ROVERS: McGinty; Banks, Blaney, Mahon, McCourt; Bolger, Morahan (Kenny 46); Figueira, Gibson, Byrne (Horgan 46); De Vries (Heaney 89)

DROGHEDA UTD: Odumosu; Brown, O'Reilly, Massey, Kane; Deegan, Hyland; Markey (Clarke 77), Murray (Philips 62), Doyle; Lyons (Corcoran 70)

Referee: Rob Hennessy