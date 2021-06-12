Finland defeat Denmark but little cause for celebration 

The game resumed hours after Christian Eriksen’s collapse on the field.
Finland's Joel Pohjanpalo, bottom, scores the winning goal in their Euro 2020 game at the Parken stadium in Copenhagen 

Sat, 12 Jun, 2021 - 20:46
James Whelan

Joel Pohjanpalo scored and Lukas Hradecky saved a penalty to give Finland a 1-0 victory over Denmark in a European Championship game overshadowed by Christian Eriksen’s collapse on the field.

The game was suspended for about 90 minutes after Eriksen needed urgent medical treatment near the end of the first half before being taken to a hospital. The Danish soccer federation says Eriksen is awake and in stable condition.

Pohjanpalo put Finland ahead against the run of play when the match resumed. He rose above Joakim Maehle to head home a cross from Jere Uronen.

Denmark dominated most of the game and was handed a penalty when Yussuf Poulsen went down under a challenge from Paulus Arajuuri. But Hradecky dived to his left to stop a tame effort from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Meanwhile Danish soccer federation director Peter Moeller says Eriksen got a “heart massage” while being treated on the field after collapsing during a match at the European Championship.

Moeller tells Danish public broadcaster DR that Eriksen “fell over and got help and a heart massage on the field. He was fortunately awake when he left stadium.” 

Moeller says it was important for the Denmark players to know that Eriksen was OK and that they were honouring him by finishing the match.

Moeller says the federation has been in contact with Eriksen and “he’s fine and they play the match for Christian.”

